‘Tokyo Olympics just got its moment’: Wild reaction of Ariarne Titmus’s coach post her win triggers meme fest

When Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus defeated Olympic champion Katie Ledecky on Monday, it was her swim coach Dean Boxall’s reaction that seems to have overshadowed the swimmer’s accomplishment of bagging a gold medal in women’s 400 meters freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxall’s wild reaction instantly went viral on social media. “Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free,” tweeted a user Ben Porter on the microblogging website.

In the 16-second clip, which has garnered over 1.7 million views. an ecstatic Boxall is seen jumping, screaming, pumping his arms and even ripping off his mask while celebrating his student’s win. He is even seen ignoring the Japanese attendant, who attempts to calm him down. Many said that Tokyo Olympics 2021 just got its moment.

Watch the video here:

Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021

In an interview, the 43-year-old said that he just “lost it”, the Washington Post reported. “I think I went outside my body,” Boxall said.

Interestingly, Titmus’s reaction was in stark contrast with that of her coach. After her win, she not only gracefully accepted congratulations from Ledecky but later thanked the Olympic medalist for being an inspiration to her, the news website added.

The video soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to join the fun by converting Boxall’s reaction into hilarious memes.

if i ain’t getting this energy from now on, i don’t want it https://t.co/PoXgT6RBaR — meenatche (@abitbothered) July 26, 2021

I need to drink with Dean Boxall. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/7t4hhTM1mj — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) July 26, 2021

Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall looked like every living room across the country. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/j7z9a3nRuQ — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) July 26, 2021

It feels like we’re going to need Matthew McConaughey to play Dean Boxall in some sort of movie — Tom Eschen (@TomEschenJr) July 26, 2021

When you get a slot on CoWIN https://t.co/N4XCTYipiA — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 26, 2021

Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall pic.twitter.com/KNf1Frl88I — Michael Jett (@MichaelRyanJett) July 26, 2021