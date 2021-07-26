scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
‘Tokyo Olympics just got its moment’: Wild reaction of Ariarne Titmus’s coach post her win triggers meme fest

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 6:05:15 pm
When Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus defeated Olympic champion Katie Ledecky on Monday, it was her swim coach Dean Boxall’s reaction that seems to have overshadowed the swimmer’s accomplishment of bagging a gold medal in women’s 400 meters freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxall’s wild reaction instantly went viral on social media. “Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free,” tweeted a user Ben Porter on the microblogging website.

In the 16-second clip, which has garnered over 1.7 million views. an ecstatic Boxall is seen jumping, screaming, pumping his arms and even ripping off his mask while celebrating his student’s win. He is even seen ignoring the Japanese attendant, who attempts to calm him down. Many said that Tokyo Olympics 2021 just got its moment.

Watch the video here:

In an interview, the 43-year-old said that he just “lost it”, the Washington Post reported. “I think I went outside my body,” Boxall said.

Interestingly, Titmus’s reaction was in stark contrast with that of her coach. After her win, she not only gracefully accepted congratulations from Ledecky but later thanked the Olympic medalist for being an inspiration to her, the news website added.

The video soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to join the fun by converting Boxall’s reaction into hilarious memes.

