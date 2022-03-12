Archana Puran Singh memes flood Twitter after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab polls

Netizens raked up The Kapil Sharma show host and judge Archana Puran Singh after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced a setback in the recently concluded state Assembly elections. Many users started sharing hilarious memes showing Archana’s job in crisis, with Sidhu replacing her. Amid political discussions, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter.

After Sidhu’s full-time political plunge, Archana had replaced him as the judge of the show in 2017. So, Sidhu’s defeat has left many joking that he will return to The Kapil Sharma show. Twitter users joked that Archana’s job is in crisis and she is the saddest person over the cricketer-turned politician’s defeat.

See memes:

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !! pic.twitter.com/l91stNYoaI — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election. Meanwhile during shooting for next episode — 😂😂#TheKapilSharmaShow #NavjotSinghSidhu #ArchanaPuranSingh pic.twitter.com/3przE9nBqi — Himanshu Rijhwani (@HimanshRx) March 10, 2022

After hearing that Siddhu loses election

*Le Archana puran singh#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Cqvt2xQdSB — ZubairHayaat (@HayaatZubair) March 10, 2022

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu loses from Amritsar East by a margin of 6,750 votes.#PunjabElections2022 Le* archana puran Singh pic.twitter.com/GgfNKYkQ7r — MHALASAKANT KATKAR (@MhalasakantK) March 10, 2022

Sidhu lost the Amritsar East seat by a margin of 6,750 votes, where Aam Aadmi Party’s Jeevanjot Kaur was declared the winner. The constituency witnessed a high-profile contest with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the race too.

After the election results were announced, Sidhu tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

Last year, Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief had triggered a meme fest online. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied she was ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.