Saturday, March 12, 2022
Archana Puran Singh memes flood Twitter after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab polls

Many users started sharing hilarious memes showing Archana's job in crisis, with Sidhu replacing her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 12, 2022 11:05:16 am
Archana Puran Singh memes, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab polls, Sidhu defeat, The Kapil Sharma show, indian expressSidhu's defeat has left many joking that he will return to The Kapil Sharma show.

Netizens raked up The Kapil Sharma show host and judge Archana Puran Singh after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced a setback in the recently concluded state Assembly elections. Many users started sharing hilarious memes showing Archana’s job in crisis, with Sidhu replacing her. Amid political discussions, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter.

After Sidhu’s full-time political plunge, Archana had replaced him as the judge of the show in 2017. So, Sidhu’s defeat has left many joking that he will return to The Kapil Sharma show. Twitter users joked that Archana’s job is in crisis and she is the saddest person over the cricketer-turned politician’s defeat.

See memes:

Sidhu lost the Amritsar East seat by a margin of 6,750 votes, where Aam Aadmi Party’s Jeevanjot Kaur was declared the winner. The constituency witnessed a high-profile contest with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the race too.

After the election results were announced, Sidhu tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

Last year, Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief had triggered a meme fest online. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied she was ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.

