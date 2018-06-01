Tweeple troll Arbaaz Khan after summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

Arbaaz Khan’s connection in the IPL betting case left Twitterati feeling disappointed. (Source: Express file photo) Arbaaz Khan’s connection in the IPL betting case left Twitterati feeling disappointed. (Source: Express file photo)

The Indian Premier League may be over but the buzz surrounding it has not subsided yet. A lot of chatter ensued online on Friday for all the wrong reason after Bollywood actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police for his alleged connection in an IPL betting case. Khan has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

The actor was asked to appear before the police after a bookie, Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan on charges of betting, on Tuesday. Jalan has been sent to police custody till June 2. During the investigation, it was revealed that Jalan was close to several high-profile people, and Khan was one among them.

As soon as the news of Arbaaz Khan’s link was known to netizens, they were quick to comment on the issue. While most were irked by the celeb’s connection and asked if he too would be ‘left’ outside the law like his brother Salman Khan, others decided to troll the Dabaang star.

If #ArbaazKhan is involves in Betting on IPL then some players might be

involved so why BCCI should not initiate the internal inquiry into it ? — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) June 1, 2018

This KhanDaan cannot stay away from police and courts

After Salman getting bail do we see #ArbaazKhan getting jail?? — Being_Indian (@ChawlaKaran87) June 1, 2018

#ArbaazKhan I don’t get these people even after having enough money and Living a lux life, why do they want make money illegally..?#IPL #iplbetting — Manjunath Sherigar (@stolen_warrior) June 1, 2018

Typical of these Khan brothers, typical of IPL being in controversies like this. Not even slightly surprised, it was only a matter of time when we heard about it. #IPL #ArbaazKhan https://t.co/ItaJw2D2QM — Sonia (@skrising6) June 1, 2018

After salman khan now #ArbaazKhan is accused for crime.. Like salman khan he too will become free as there is more than one law in india.. One for rich and one for poor and one for celebrities.. — Amit Singh Bhandari (@seosmolinks) June 1, 2018

#ArbaazKhan dont worry, You will definitely escape.. Your #KhanDaan have habbit of escaping from such minor issues, Right ? #ArbaazBookieLink — Shubham Borade (@Shubh1mm) June 1, 2018

Hope #ArbaazKhan has a good lawyer and a great driver too — Dharmesh (@Mumbaiikar) June 1, 2018

All the money

Gone in alimony

No movie role he’s getting

Bechara isliye reduced to betting#ArbaazKhan #ArbaazBookieLink — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) June 1, 2018

Wo sab toh thik hai #ArbaazKhan khan ke pas itne paise aye kaha se? — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) June 1, 2018

Thank God I stopped watching cricket long ago..IPL in particular😏#FansCheatedAgain 😠#ArbaazKhan — Sunshine girl (@DurgaMenon) June 1, 2018

Jokes and memes started flooding Twitter and unsurprisingly, Salman Khan and Roger Federer were also dragged into this. Since many of them find the actor’s resemblance to the tennis legend uncanny, it’s quite common for his pictures to get swapped in the stir.

Salman and Sohail after Arbaaz Khan lost their money in betting. #ArbaazKhan pic.twitter.com/qvolgyvUT3 — N (@gora_kauwaa) June 1, 2018

#Arbaazkhan caught by Thane Police for Betting in IPL! Salman: Aakhir Bhai kiska hai 😎 — Sanskari Shinchan (@sarcasm_taken) June 1, 2018

Bookies reaction after #ArbaazKhan accused in IPL betting scandal😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/spAJNQQ1JG — Funtoosh & 420 others (@_funtoosh_) June 1, 2018

Police – kitni baar betting ki hai..#ArbaazKhan – … pic.twitter.com/vFybNQxLz2 — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) June 1, 2018

Police :#Ipl mein kispe betting lagaya tha #ArbaazKhan : Aap galat samajh Rahe ho main to tennis khelne jaa raha tha. Abhi French open chalu hai. pic.twitter.com/DJXxAOymPf — namecannotbeblank (@pizzawithbeer) June 1, 2018

Beta dinner ready hone me 10min lagega Arbaz : Ruko maa thoda kaam hai police station me liptake 10min me wapas ajaunga. *Just another normal day of Khan family* Family Goal #ArbaazKhan — Sir Ravindar Jadeja (@sirjadejjaa) June 1, 2018

It was not him. It was his secretary who was using the phone and laptop. #ArbaazKhan — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) June 1, 2018

Salman khan to Arbaaz khan ~ ‘BC Pocket money ke paiso se satta khelta he’ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#ArbaazKhan pic.twitter.com/9iMPUR4cTu — S1 tU (@Adarsh13Aj) June 1, 2018

Police:- Tell us everything about your betting scam

Arbaz:- Our business is our business none of your business#ArbaazKhan — Abhishek Shetty (@Abhishe75628624) June 1, 2018

#ArbaazKhan had to do betting as he has to pay maintenance cost of divorce every month . pic.twitter.com/hdQ7CJpWDL — PK (@restlessler) June 1, 2018

Pradeep Sharma, a senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell, had said, “We have booked him (Jalan) on betting charges. But we are, in a way, trying to trace his underworld connections to Dawood Ibrahim. It has come to our notice that Jalan assisted Dawood in fixing matches.”

According to Sharma, Jalan had just returned from Dubai after meeting a Dawood aide. “He even has links in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. We are interrogating him about these links and about his money.”

