Tweeple troll Arbaaz Khan after summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

Thursday, June 14, 2018
IPL betting case: Arbaaz Khan was asked to appear before the police after a bookie, Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan on charges of betting, on Tuesday. Jalan has been sent to police custody till June 2.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2018 8:06:53 pm
arbaaz khan, ipl, ipl betting case, arbaaz khan ipl, ipl betting arbaaz khan, arbaaz khan ipl case, entertainment news, sports news, indian express, viral news Arbaaz Khan’s connection in the IPL betting case left Twitterati feeling disappointed. (Source: Express file photo)
The Indian Premier League may be over but the buzz surrounding it has not subsided yet. A lot of chatter ensued online on Friday for all the wrong reason after Bollywood actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police for his alleged connection in an IPL betting case. Khan has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

The actor was asked to appear before the police after a bookie, Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan on charges of betting, on Tuesday. Jalan has been sent to police custody till June 2. During the investigation, it was revealed that Jalan was close to several high-profile people, and Khan was one among them.

As soon as the news of Arbaaz Khan’s link was known to netizens, they were quick to comment on the issue. While most were irked by the celeb’s connection and asked if he too would be ‘left’ outside the law like his brother Salman Khan, others decided to troll the Dabaang star.

Jokes and memes started flooding Twitter and unsurprisingly, Salman Khan and Roger Federer were also dragged into this. Since many of them find the actor’s resemblance to the tennis legend uncanny, it’s quite common for his pictures to get swapped in the stir.

Pradeep Sharma, a senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell, had said, “We have booked him (Jalan) on betting charges. But we are, in a way, trying to trace his underworld connections to Dawood Ibrahim. It has come to our notice that Jalan assisted Dawood in fixing matches.”

According to Sharma, Jalan had just returned from Dubai after meeting a Dawood aide. “He even has links in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. We are interrogating him about these links and about his money.”

