Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Twitterati slam Arbaaz Khan after he confesses to betting on IPL matches

After actor-producer Arbaaz Khan accepted his connection in the scandal, Tweeple were in no mood for fun. They lashed out on the actor and slammed him for his actions also questioning where did he get such big amount to spend on betting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 6:56:39 pm
Arbaaz Khan, ipl betting, ipl, ipl betting arbaaz khan, arbaaz khan ipl case, arbaaz khan ipl betting loss, indian news, sports news, entertainment news, indian express Arbaaz Khan admitted about his connection with the bookie and said he allegedly lost over Rs 2 crore on bets. (Source: Express file photo)
Related News

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday confessed to betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches during interrogation by the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell. According to police sources, accused bookie, Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad, were brought face-to-face during the interrogation.

The Dabaang actor also allegedly said he lost about Rs 2.75 crores to the bookie last year. However, the 50-year-old actor-producer did not pay the amount to Jalan, post which he allegedly started receiving threats from the bookie. It was also known that Khan’s connection with Jalan is not new. In fact, his association with the bookie dates back to six years.

Speaking to the media after his interrogation, Khan said, “I answered all the questions asked by police. It’s an ongoing investigation and I will continue to co-operate with the probe.”

The news of Khan being summoned by police on Friday created a huge buzz online with people trolling him with mean jokes and memes. On Saturday, after the celebrity accepted his connection in the scandal, Tweeple were in no mood for fun.

They lashed out at the actor and questioned him as to where he got such a big amount from to spend on betting. His brother Salman Khan too was dragged into the chatter and many discussed if he too will be acquitted or evade punishment or get a bail, if he is ever arrested. Many also discussed the integrity of IPL and if fans should continue supporting the franchise.

Sample these:

On the other hand, along with Khan, Sarkar movie producer Parag Sanghvi, CEO of Alumbra Entertainment & Lotus Film Company and former MD of media company K. Sera Sera, has also has been called in for questioning. “During questioning 10-15 more names have cropped up but none from Bollywood. Will call him again if need be,” Pradeep Kumar, Investigating Officer told media.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement