Twitterati slam Arbaaz Khan after he confesses to betting on IPL matches

Arbaaz Khan admitted about his connection with the bookie and said he allegedly lost over Rs 2 crore on bets. (Source: Express file photo) Arbaaz Khan admitted about his connection with the bookie and said he allegedly lost over Rs 2 crore on bets. (Source: Express file photo)

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday confessed to betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches during interrogation by the Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell. According to police sources, accused bookie, Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad, were brought face-to-face during the interrogation.

The Dabaang actor also allegedly said he lost about Rs 2.75 crores to the bookie last year. However, the 50-year-old actor-producer did not pay the amount to Jalan, post which he allegedly started receiving threats from the bookie. It was also known that Khan’s connection with Jalan is not new. In fact, his association with the bookie dates back to six years.

Speaking to the media after his interrogation, Khan said, “I answered all the questions asked by police. It’s an ongoing investigation and I will continue to co-operate with the probe.”

The news of Khan being summoned by police on Friday created a huge buzz online with people trolling him with mean jokes and memes. On Saturday, after the celebrity accepted his connection in the scandal, Tweeple were in no mood for fun.

They lashed out at the actor and questioned him as to where he got such a big amount from to spend on betting. His brother Salman Khan too was dragged into the chatter and many discussed if he too will be acquitted or evade punishment or get a bail, if he is ever arrested. Many also discussed the integrity of IPL and if fans should continue supporting the franchise.

Sample these:

#ArbaazKhan and many many many others are involved in betting in the IPL we all know. I want to know, the results of these matches are influenced by bets? IPL looks more like a scam with the entire cricket fraternity involved. — मनन गुप्ता (@manangupta4) June 2, 2018

This #IPLbetting & #ArbaazKhan episode proves once again that Bollywood is a revolving door for D-Company. — Shashi (@ShashiReddy_) June 2, 2018

Only thing that surprises me about #ArbaazKhan is he has criers to spare on betting! I hope income tax dept is checking is IT returns to see if he can justify such hobby #FailedActor — R Ravi (@NewsJ1964) June 2, 2018

Bollywood star Arbaaz khan agrees to IPL betting but I won’t be surprised if his lawyer in court proves that – the IPL was never held during those 6 years hence AK could not have been betting — suresh anantpur (@sanantpur) June 2, 2018

You guys make movies that earn 100s of Cr. and yet 3 Cr matters from an illegal satta ? Shame #ArbaazKhan — Dhananjay (@DJtweetsall) June 2, 2018

He is free to go now as he was just betting and not involved in match fixing such criminals like arbaaz find a loophole in our law and roam around free!! — hardik (@hardikng82) June 2, 2018

#ArbaazKhan he gambled 2.6 crore in IPL betting I can imagine with that kind of money thousands of malnutrition children would have been fed — rajennair (@rajennair) June 2, 2018

Race 3 Dialouge : You don’t need Enemies when u have a Family .#ArbaazKhan : Took it too seriously. #IPLbetting — Shubhangam dwivedi (@Shubhangamdwive) June 2, 2018

Now when you think about it, a pattern emerges. Any two bit player who gets sold for 10s of crores of Rupees in IPL rarely performs.

Its almost like they are paid to not perform.

Betting rot goes deeper then it seems.#IPLbettingcase #ArbaazKhan #Fixing — {{{Vishnu}}}⏺ (@CNJaipur) June 2, 2018

#Arbaazkhan is accused of betting in IPL….

I think, Khan brothers compete with each other for taking law in their hands. Earlier Salman and now Arbaz. Anyways nothing will happen for sure this time as well.. — Anurag (@Anurag32485641) June 2, 2018

Arbaaz Khan’s brother @BeingSalmanKhan has that much wealth that he can own an IPL team but still he got caught by betting 3 crore for IPL matches. Such is life #ArbaazIPLScandal — Deepak (@deepaknrn) June 2, 2018

On the other hand, along with Khan, Sarkar movie producer Parag Sanghvi, CEO of Alumbra Entertainment & Lotus Film Company and former MD of media company K. Sera Sera, has also has been called in for questioning. “During questioning 10-15 more names have cropped up but none from Bollywood. Will call him again if need be,” Pradeep Kumar, Investigating Officer told media.

