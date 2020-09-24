Arati Saha: Google remembers Indian swimmer on 80th birth anniversary with Doodle

Thursday's Google Doodla of Arati Saha was illustrated by Kolkata-based artist Lavanya Naidu.

Google on Thursday dedicated its doodle to swimmer Arati Saha on her 80th birth anniversary. Saha, who has many firsts to her name, was the first woman to be awarded the Padma Shri in 1960.

Saha was born on September 24, 1940 in Calcutta (then British India). She learned to swim on the banks of the Hooghly river. She later trained under Sachin Nag, one of India’s best competitive swimmers. At the age of five, Saha had won her first gold medal. By 11, she had broken several swimming records.

At 12, Saha joined India’s first team to participate in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. She was one of the only four women to make the team.

At 18, she attempted to cross the English Channel. After one failed attempt, she managed to complete the journey, becoming the first Asian woman to do so.

Thursday’s doodle is a depiction of Saha swimming along with a compass and a view of the ocean, in reference to her journey across the English Channel. It was illustrated by Kolkata-based artist Lavanya Naidu.

In an interview, Naidu said Saha was “a known household name growing up” in Kolkata. “I hope it adds to the celebration of female figures in our country’s history and of human resilience. I also hope it’s an inspiration to people everywhere to dream big, no matter where you come from,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd