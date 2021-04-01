April Fools’ Day 2021: From human alarm clock to flying electric cars, how brands pranked consumers

Every year, on the first of April, the day is celebrated with people pranking one another.

Among other things that were cancelled post the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, April Fool’s Day was one of them. However, this year most brands have come up with creative ways to make up for last year’s lull.

Every year, April 1 is celebrated with much pomp and show as people around the world spread cheer and joy by pranking one another. Brands too usually prank their consumers by launching unreal products, sharing false information or posting hoax schemes to remind them not to be fooled.

This year, brands have left not stone unturned. From Ola launching the ‘fully autonomous electric flying car’ to Flipkart accepting Bitcoin, here are some of the many April Fool’s Day pranks brands have tried to pull off on their consumers. Do you think anyone fell for them?

Volkswagen changing its name to ‘Voltswagen’

“We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 – available today. #Voltswagen #ID4,” read the tweet shared by the official account.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 – available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Volkswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

Urban Company’s ‘Alarm At Home service’

Offering a 50 per cent off promo, the company tweeted a clip that featured a new service of human alarm. “Our new #AlarmAtHome service for those who take their sleeping a little more seriously! 😴 Wherever you are, we promise we’ll wake you up to a great day! Don’t forget to use the promo code “AbTohUthJa” for 50% off,” they tweeted.

Our new #AlarmAtHome service for those who take their sleeping a little more seriously! 😴

Wherever you are, we promise we’ll wake you up to a great day!

Toh apne time ka karo sahi use, #UrbanCompany karo choose!

Don’t forget to use the promo code “AbTohUthJa” for 50% off! 😎 pic.twitter.com/n2RSNdFMLO — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) April 1, 2021

Flipkart accepting Bitcoin

“The future is here. We now accept Bitcoin as a convenient mode of payment. Update your app now,” read a simple tweet by the company’s official account. However, in the following post, they strike off Bitcoin and tweeted, “Supercoin. Oops.”

Ola offering test flights of their flying car

“Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://olaairpro.com,” tweeted Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal along with a video that featured how the company finally succeeded in designing a vehicle that can fly.