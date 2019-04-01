April Fool’s Day 2019: From googly eyes to fake food, netizens share pranks online

April Fool’s Day, which is celebrated on April 1 every year around the world, is full of practical jokes and hoaxes. It is that time of the year when you can play pranks on your friends and family without an ounce of guilt. The day was first celebrated in Europe after which the trend caught on.

Indulging in the spirit of the fun day, many people took to social media to share hilarious jokes and pranks they played on their loved ones. From putting googly eyes to packing fake food, check out some of the many tricks people tried today.

My son and I packed my husband’s lunch for tomorrow #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/FmVLqIshMU — T.M. (@goodapoIIo) April 1, 2019

when your life is nothing but a joke #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/ww30ZVlsSX — 𝕊𝕦 (@Sustarlight) March 31, 2019

Nobody can fool you if you are already a fool.

RT if you are not a fool.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/zIhzfrMzgp — Phanindra DHFM😎😎 (@phanindra673) April 1, 2019

April 1st mode: On

(all over the year)#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/inETlAMSD9 — Duas de Letra (@DuasDeLetra) April 1, 2019

I stayed up until 2am waiting for everyone to go to sleep so I could pull off 👀😂 #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/Sj5l6Rre2s — daisy ashcroft 🌻 (@daisy_ashcroft) April 1, 2019

Who needs April fools ???

when your whole life is joke 😂😂😂#AprilFools#april pic.twitter.com/wffkfSYWic — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) April 1, 2019

I have a fondness for #AprilFools and two smallish children.

So this year I got up even earlier than usual and stuck googly eyes to…

EVERYTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/aWs7qrArjv — Rosewind (@Rosewind2007) April 1, 2019

“WHO IS MAKING #AprilFools JOKES AT 3 IN THE MORNING!?” Twitter: pic.twitter.com/E45cVClkyX — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 1, 2019