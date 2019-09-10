Ahead of the annual Apple event, Indians on social media share hilarious memes

Tech giant Apple is all set to host its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, located in the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California and way before the much-anticipated event, it’s trending online. With the company expected to unveil three new models of iPhones, the next-generation Apple iPhone 11 being one of them, netizens can’t stop talking about it. However, the conversations are largely about how people plan to buy the company’s new offerings.

Advertising

Although the Apple keynote event for 2019 live stream starts at 10:30pm IST on September 10, Indians on social media have already started cracking jokes and sharing hilarious memes, making #AppleEvent and #iphone11 trend online. While some revamped old kidney-selling jokes, others shared how Android users feel during the iOS event. The iPhone 11’s rumoured camera lens position intrigued many people and many drew parallels with an emoji.

Here are some of the tweets:

#iPhone11 samsung guy : I don’t like apple muje toh samsung hi pasand hai I phone : pic.twitter.com/FyzZr8jkTt — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) September 10, 2019

#iPhone11

After hearing the Price of iphone 11 Public : pic.twitter.com/p3qfVxUEnp — BekaarAadmi🚶 (@RealFun14) September 10, 2019

Not a meme Just leaks from secret discussion of Tim Cook and Colleagues. #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/wkdAfWk1M2 — MunNaa⚔️ (@Munnaa09) September 10, 2019

The company is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch models, that will be called the Apple Watch Series 5. New versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS may also be unveiled at the event. Apple might also reveal details about its upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service as well as Apple TV+ at the event.