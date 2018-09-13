Apple iPhone XS, XR, XS Max launched: These relatable desi jokes will make your day

These jokes on Apple event will leave in splits. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter) These jokes on Apple event will leave in splits. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter)

In one of the biggest tech events of the year, Apple Inc unveiled iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4. Apple’s new iPhones for 2018 were officially introduced before the world and as tech geeks and potential buyers were busy comparing features and specifications of the new models, others couldn’t look beyond the prices.

Apple iPhone XR, which is being touted as the most ‘affordable’ one on the list, yet with a $749 starting price, it’s safe to say there’s nothing ‘budget’ about it. While on the other hand, the iPhone XS will be starting at $999, iPhone XS Max is a higher-end version with a price of over $1,099. Naturally, the jokes about buying an iPhone with a kidney were back and so were the jokes about its chargers.

But when desi users found out that Apple has finally imbibed the dual SIM feature, it led to another round of jokes. With Bollywood memes and dash of desi humour, these relatable jokes have left everyone ROFL-ing.

A dual sim iPhone wohaaaaa!!!! I do have a spare sim but I don’t have a spare kidney 😕 #AppleEvent — Prerna (@miss_cherished) September 13, 2018

Haters will say iPhone is getting costly. pic.twitter.com/oCibXVPWVw — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) September 12, 2018

Apple watch Series 4 can detect a fall? 😱 Someone make the rupee wear it! #AppleEvent — 🚨 (@pranavsapra) September 12, 2018

Me and my broke friends checking the price of the new iPhone. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/88a1yUyeDm — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 12, 2018

Android be like : Launch wo kar rahein hain par features humaare hain.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/v24iRk4tst — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2018

Tim cook: iPhone now has dual sim feature Samsung: Tim tera sabun slow hai kya? #AppleEvent — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) September 12, 2018

Remind a friend to drink water. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oYZDYoNrXq — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 13, 2018

Me: Please make durable charging cables

Apple: Here take a phone similar to the last one

Me: But cable

Apple: Okay take a new watch too

Me: what about the cable tho

Apple: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GxZk0rYdLA — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) September 13, 2018

Tim cook when he came to know that new iPhone is already launched in Gaffar Market, Karol bagh #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/N0cep3l6KF — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) September 12, 2018

#AppleEvent

foreigners : what’s the price of bew iPhone?

indians : purane iphone ke rate gire kya? — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 12, 2018

Me : #iPhoneXs chahiye bday pe. Dad : theek hai *After seeing Price* Dad : pic.twitter.com/PKnyLzn8Dw — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) September 12, 2018

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively, through Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple iPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 76,900. It will come to India on October 19 with pre-orders opening on this date.

