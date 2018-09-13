Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Apple iPhone XS, XR, XS Max launched: These relatable desi jokes will make your day

From high price of even 'budget' iPhone to newly introduced dual sim feature, these jokes by desi users on Twitter will resonate with every Indian.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 12:10:52 pm
apple, apple iphones, new iphones, apple iphone xs review, apple iphone XS max review, Apple iPhone XR review, apple iphone price in India These jokes on Apple event will leave in splits. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter)
In one of the biggest tech events of the year, Apple Inc unveiled iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4. Apple’s new iPhones for 2018 were officially introduced before the world and as tech geeks and potential buyers were busy comparing features and specifications of the new models, others couldn’t look beyond the prices.

Apple iPhone XR, which is being touted as the most ‘affordable’ one on the list, yet with a $749 starting price, it’s safe to say there’s nothing ‘budget’ about it. While on the other hand, the iPhone XS will be starting at $999, iPhone XS Max is a higher-end version with a price of over $1,099. Naturally, the jokes about buying an iPhone with a kidney were back and so were the jokes about its chargers.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR first impression

But when desi users found out that Apple has finally imbibed the dual SIM feature, it led to another round of jokes. With Bollywood memes and dash of desi humour, these relatable jokes have left everyone ROFL-ing.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively, through Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple iPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 76,900. It will come to India on October 19 with pre-orders opening on this date.

