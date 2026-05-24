Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says students have ‘AI…actual intelligence’ in viral speech

He reflected on his decades-long experience in the technology industry, though he delivered the point humorously

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak addressed graduating students at Grand Valley State University during its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2026.

Unlike some recent commencement speeches that divided the internet, Wozniak’s remarks on AI were welcomed warmly by students, earning applause and laughter throughout the event. Wozniak spoke about both artificial and human intelligence. “You all have AI…actual intelligence,” he said in the video. The comment immediately drew cheers from students.

The veteran tech entrepreneur also reflected on his decades-long experience in the technology industry, though he delivered the point humorously. Instead of focusing directly on machines or software, he referenced human biology while underscoring the uniqueness of the human mind.