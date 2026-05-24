Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says students have ‘AI…actual intelligence’ in viral speech

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak addressed graduating students at Grand Valley State University during its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2026.
Unlike some recent commencement speeches that divided the internet, Wozniak’s remarks on AI were welcomed warmly by students, earning applause and laughter throughout the event. Wozniak spoke about both artificial and human intelligence. “You all have AI…actual intelligence,” he said in the video. The comment immediately drew cheers from students.
The veteran tech entrepreneur also reflected on his decades-long experience in the technology industry, though he delivered the point humorously. Instead of focusing directly on machines or software, he referenced human biology while underscoring the uniqueness of the human mind.
He said, “My entire life in the technical world, I’ve been following people who were trying to figure out how to make a brain. I was at a company where the engineers figured out how to make a brain…it takes …”
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle, Market Watch, wrote, “His comments received a warmer response from graduates than other recent incidents, where commencement speakers were booed for discussing and praising artificial intelligence.?”
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The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Human Intelligence includes so much more than what AI will ever be,” an Instagram user wrote. “I love the little clap that he did,” another user commented.
“My biggest flex is that I have an apple gift card signed by him congratulating me for graduating high school,” a third user reacted.
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