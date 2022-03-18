‘Here’s to spreading the colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook offers Holi wishes

Offering wishes on the occasion of Holi, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Friday shares colourful images of the festival shot by two Indian photographers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Cook shared three pictures that showcase the festival of colours and capture the electrifying enthusiasm associated with the festivities. The pictures were shot in Barsana and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring,” the tech giant’s chief wrote. “Here’s to spreading the joy of colour with these beautiful images,” he added, along with the pictures captured by photographers Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma) and Rohit Vohra (@rohit_apf).

Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf. pic.twitter.com/bMx9K1McE2 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2022

Cook’s wishes on Indian festivals have become somewhat of a trend. Last Diwali, Cook shared images related to the festival captured by Basra. The year before, he posted images by Vohra.

Users on social media were delighted to see Cook wishing everyone on Holi, and praised the photographers for their beautiful images.

Holi starts on the evening of Purnima (full-moon night) of the lunar month of Phalgun. On the eve of the festival (Chhoti Holi) people light a bonfire and perform rituals to signify Holika Dahan, commemorating the victory of good over evil.