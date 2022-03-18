scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

‘Here’s to spreading the colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook offers Holi wishes

Happy Holi 2022: Taking to Twitter, the tech giant chief delighted desi followers by sharing three "beautiful" shots captured by two Indian photographers

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2022 11:27:29 am
happy holi, holi 2022, tim cook, apple ceo tim cook, tim cook happy holi wish, tim cook holi message, tim cook indian photographers photo, indian expressApple CEO Tim Cook shared three images from Uttar Pradesh to wish all Happy Holi.

Offering wishes on the occasion of Holi, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Friday shares colourful images of the festival shot by two Indian photographers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Cook shared three pictures that showcase the festival of colours and capture the electrifying enthusiasm associated with the festivities. The pictures were shot in Barsana and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read |Netizens spread fun and joy online with Holi memes

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring,” the tech giant’s chief wrote. “Here’s to spreading the joy of colour with these beautiful images,” he added, along with the pictures captured by photographers Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma) and Rohit Vohra (@rohit_apf).

Cook’s wishes on Indian festivals have become somewhat of a trend. Last Diwali, Cook shared images related to the festival captured by Basra. The year before, he posted images by Vohra.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users on social media were delighted to see Cook wishing everyone on Holi, and praised the photographers for their beautiful images.

Holi starts on the evening of Purnima (full-moon night) of the lunar month of Phalgun. On the eve of the festival (Chhoti Holi) people light a bonfire and perform rituals to signify Holika Dahan, commemorating the victory of good over evil.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement