Apple CEO Tim Cook shares Indian photographer’s pictures to wish all ‘Happy Diwali’

Apple CEO Tim Cook extended his greetings to everyone around the world on the occasion of Diwali by sharing pictures clicked by an Indian photographer.

Taking to Twitter, the tech giant’s chief took his followers by surprise after tweeting two “stunning” shots captured by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma). While one showed the moment when a paper lantern was being released by a woman, another perfectly captured the eco-friendly Diwali vibe with a beautifully-lit shot of by diyas (earthern lamps).

“Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health,” the Apple CEO tweeted tagging the Indian photographer adding the pleasing low-light images were shot on new iPhone 13 series.

Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma. pic.twitter.com/09O2GkMcMN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 4, 2021

Wishing all on the festive occasion sharing images on his own Instagram profile, Basra wrote, “Feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali,” while reacting to the sweet surprise.

Indians on social media, too, were delighted to see Cook wishing everyone on Diwali, while praising the photographer for the pretty images.

However, this is not the first time Cook has wished on Diwali sharing pictures taken by Indian photographer. In 2020 as well, he had shared a photo of diyas by photographer Rohit Vohra.