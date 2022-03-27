Apple CEO shares photos taken by Indian students, leaves netizens impressed

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared on Twitter two photographs captured by Tamil Nadu students, leaving netizens impressed. While one of the photographs shows a vast skyline and its marvelous reflection on a water body, another shows two children enjoying their time on the beach.

“Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale,” Cook tweeted.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

Netizens loved the photographs and lauded Cook for appreciating children’s talent. “Great callout!. These kids are talented photographers,” commented a user. Another said, “Unadulterated fun of childhood. I miss my childhood spent in India. The joys and smiles were real.”

Amazing work by these kids, Tim. Egmore museum is adjacent my High School Don Bosco. Now we have have moved on but still it has a special place in our hearts. Immense pride and joy. Thank u for doing what u do at @Apple Much love Tim. Thank you 🙏🏾 — ProjectDoge.eth 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 (@ProjectDogeNFT) March 25, 2022

Unadulterated fun of childhood. I miss my childhood spent in India. The joys and smiles were real. — Ahash (@asha_2009) March 26, 2022

Great callout!. These kids are talented photographers. — Reuben (@benrola) March 25, 2022

Tim Cook appreciating Tamilnadu students 👏👏👏 https://t.co/wXwO52X5nQ — Bose 🇮🇳 (@Bose_Sam1) March 27, 2022

The photographs are from an ongoing exhibition titled ‘A Land of Stories’ at Egmore Museum in Chennai. The exhibition is also being held at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai till April 17.

The exhibition includes photos taken by 15 Kendriya Vidyala students who attended a photography workshop and 25 students from the Chennai Photo Biennale Prism community. Through the photos, the students have tried to capture the culture, architecture, landscape and people of the state.

“This exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer,” read Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation’s post about the exhibition.