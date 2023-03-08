scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
‘Urban Hellscape’: Apocalyptic pictures of Ukrainian city Marinka go viral

Marinka, a city in Ukraine, has suffered extensive damage as a result of Russian invasion. Journalist Christopher Miller shared post-war photos of the once-quiet city that showed scorched earth, burnt trees, and all buildings razed to the ground.

Earlier this February, the Russian invasion of Ukraine completed one year after Russian forces made inroads into western Ukraine. A year after the conflict, many Ukrainian cities have been razed to the ground along with hundreds of casualties on both sides.

On Sunday, Ukraine-based journalist Christopher Miller, shared post-war photos of Marinka, a city located in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. The dystopian pictures showed scorched earth, burnt trees, and all buildings razed to the ground.

While sharing these pictures, Miller wrote, “Mariinka was once a quiet bedroom community of 10,000 residents and tree-lined streets just west of Donetsk. We’ll now have to refer to it in past tense because the Russian army has wiped it off the face of the earth. These images show an apocalyptic scene incompatible with life.”

Commenting on Miller’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s so hard to grasp… You can kinda comprehend one destroyed building, seen it in the news after accidents…But to see an entire city leveled, only skeletons of buildings and scorched earth left behind… that’s something entirely different.”

In another tweet, Miller posted old pictures from the city and wrote, “I used to spend a lot of time in Marinka. Summers were especially nice. Now everything and everyone is gone.”

In a ground report published in The War Zone on January 17, American journalist Howard Altman described Marinka as an “urban hellscape”.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:43 IST
