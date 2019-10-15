Toggle Menu
‘If you want to shine like a sun. First, burn like a sun’: Netizens remember Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Expressing their admiration for the renowned scientist, who played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, earning him the sobriquet of ‘Missile Man of India,' many took to social media to share quotes from books authored by the former president to tweeting his achievements.

From sharing quotes from some of the many books written by APJ Abdul Kalam to tweeting his achievement, here is how netizens paid tribute to the former president of India.

As India remembers former President and the main architect of the country’s missile program Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary, many took to social media, including politicians cutting across party lines, to pay tributes to the leader.

Adored by many, the late leader was not only known for his contribution to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) but also his love for students and promoting education.

