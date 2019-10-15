‘If you want to shine like a sun. First, burn like a sun’: Netizens remember Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

As India remembers former President and the main architect of the country’s missile program Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary, many took to social media, including politicians cutting across party lines, to pay tributes to the leader.

Adored by many, the late leader was not only known for his contribution to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) but also his love for students and promoting education.

Expressing their admiration for the renowned scientist, who played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 earning him the sobriquet of ‘Missile Man of India,’ many took to social media to share quotes from books authored by the former president to tweeting his achievements.

Here is how netizens across the world remembered “Missile Man” on his birth anniversary.

Tribute to a great scientist n down to earth person #APJAbdulKalam 🙏 Happy birthday sir 🙌 you are an inspiration for all of us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DUekZHy36i — Ras Malai 💁 (@Khudki_Fav_Natz) October 15, 2019

“Success is when ur signature turns into autograph”

Tribute to great human being #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/WQ3aSc1OXO — singh_shubh (@seize_d__day) October 14, 2019

Happy Birth Anniversary A.P.J. Kalam ji…Today 88th birth anniversary of Kalam ji 🎂🙏🇮🇳

Let celebrate this day as Science day.#APJAbdulKalam 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/lHTiKJlXSK — Vikas Saini (@Vikassaini6890) October 14, 2019

"Success is When ur Signature Turns into Autograph" 💖
Tribute to Great Human Being #APJAbdulKalam Sir On his Birthday Anniversary ❤ pic.twitter.com/MR8KTFe7Bx
— Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) October 15, 2019

Fondly remembering Former President & Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. An exceptional scientist & scholar, his teachings and vision to take the nation on the path of development & prosperity will continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for all of us. pic.twitter.com/ze5DfjDCBR — Prof. M. Joshi, Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) October 15, 2019

#APJAbdulKalam Remembering one of the most Inspirational Leader of our generation….Happy 88th Birth Anniversary Kalam Sir 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/E4rVnL3DIm — Mudassar Ali (@m4mudassar) October 14, 2019

Rremembering AbdulKalam Sir on his birth Anniversary💐💐 A dream is not that you see in sleep, dream is something that does not let you sleep.#APJAbdulKalam the man of ” High Thinking , Simple Living ” 💐💐💐#HBDAPJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/7c54FBadNN — Âj😎 (@ajith_twitz) October 14, 2019