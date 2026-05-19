AP x Swatch watch launch turns chaotic in Bengaluru, Mumbai as crowd gets ‘too rowdy’; police intervene: ‘We are not animals’

What was expected to be one of the year’s biggest luxury watch launches spiralled into chaos across several cities as the much-awaited Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ drop triggered massive crowds, cancelled store openings, and angry scenes outside malls. From Bengaluru and Mumbai to Delhi, Dubai, and even parts of the UK, videos from the release day have now flooded social media, with many calling it one of the craziest retail launches in recent memory.

Long before the watches officially hit stores, the limited-edition collaboration had already generated enormous hype online. So when sales finally began on Saturday, thousands of buyers turned up hoping to get their hands on the collection before stocks ran out. What followed, however, was complete disorder.

In Bengaluru, Phoenix Marketcity saw huge crowds gathering outside the mall early in the morning.

Viral videos showed people waiting at the entrance before opening hours, and later erupted into chaos once the gates opened. As shoppers rushed in, several were seen pushing through barricades and running towards the store.

Despite a heavy security presence, guards struggled to contain the crowd, while some clips even showed security personnel physically holding people back as tensions rose.

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The madness wasn’t limited to Bengaluru. Similar scenes unfolded in Mumbai, where watch enthusiasts and resellers reportedly queued overnight outside Palladium Mall. Videos from the venue showed tightly packed crowds as security tried to manage the situation. In one widely shared clip, a frustrated attendee shouted, “We are not animals. The store is not opening today.”

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Delhi witnessed the same frenzy at DLF Avenue Mall in Saket, where videos circulating online showed people shoving and pulling each other as police officers attempted to control the crowd. One Instagram user sharing the clip simply wrote, “Delhi drop is cancelled.”

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The situation turned equally intense overseas. In Dubai, people reportedly started lining up outside Dubai Mall as early as 6.45 am. According to reports, the crowd became so unmanageable that the launch event was eventually called off altogether. Swatch’s regional Instagram account later confirmed that the sale would not continue due to public safety concerns. No revised launch date has been announced so far.

Several people who attended the launch later described the experience as exhausting and aggressive rather than exciting. One visitor, who had waited for hours, said the atmosphere quickly became “too rowdy.”

“It stopped being fun. There was pushing, shouting, abusing… people were getting shoved around constantly. We were standing near the front and still got pushed out. Eventually, we just left. The watch didn’t even feel worth it anymore,” the attendee said in a viral video.

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Another attendee in Dubai, who claimed to have spent nearly seven hours waiting across two locations, described the scenes as “absolute chaos.”

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Online, many users criticised organisers for failing to anticipate the turnout despite the massive buzz surrounding the collaboration. Some argued that the launch should have been handled through an online lottery or raffle system instead of physical queues. Others pointed out that a large number of people in line were likely resellers hoping to flip the limited-edition watches at a profit.

JUST IN: Swatch cancelled!!! ‘Dubia mall and Al ain mall’ of the Emirates,and the event has been cancelled!! Due to public safety. Think again. It is currently 3:00 AM at Dubai Mall and the overnight queues for the AP × Swatch drop are already legendary.

No one is sleeping in… pic.twitter.com/3UmgkC0qn6 — RASHID MEDIA (@RASHIDMEDIA_) May 16, 2026

The situation is much the same in other Chinese cities. Everyone wants to buy the AP x Swatch Royal Pop to resell. A spot in line sells for anywhere from $50 to $500. It all depends on the location and how long you’re willing to wait. The problem is that this isn’t a… https://t.co/vRaf8Z5E7Z pic.twitter.com/CgUutHH22i — paranoiac (@webparanoiac) May 16, 2026

What is the AP x Swatch drop?

The AP x Swatch collection is the latest collaboration between Swatch and luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, commonly known as AP. The partnership follows Swatch’s successful formula of creating more accessible versions inspired by ultra-luxury watch brands, similar to its earlier collaborations with Omega and Blancpain.

The new collection reportedly features Bioceramic watches along with pocket-watch-inspired designs. In India, prices started at around Rs 41,000 depending on the model. Limited stock, combined with intense resale demand and social media hype, ultimately led to the chaotic scenes seen across multiple cities.