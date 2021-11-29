Watch: Andhra Pradesh cop saves lives of four men who fell in canal

Swift and prompt action by Andhra Pradesh police constable Praveen Kumar saved the lives of four men who accidentally fell in Nagarjuna Sagar canal near Adigoppala on November 28. A video of the rescue operation has been earning plaudits on the internet.

In the video shared by Andhra Pradesh Police on Twitter, water currents were seen carrying off the youths. The police officer immediately sprung into action and threw a cloth to the youths who were struggling to stay safe, as seen in the video.

In a follow-up tweet, the law enforcement agency informed that the four were later sent to a hospital for first aid. Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang lauded Kumar for saving lives.

Watch the video here:

#APPolice saves lives of 4 Youth:

Four youngsters accidentally fell in #NagarjunaSagar right canal near Adigoppala.Praveen Kumar,Police Constable of #Durgi PS of @GntRuralPolice while moving on that path observed this & saved them with the help of civilians. pic.twitter.com/zP5QSIV8s3 — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 28, 2021

“They were sent in a Police vehicle to hospital for first aid later. DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates Constable Praveen Kumar for his alertness and saving lives of youngsters,” added the handle.

Twitter users lauded Andhra Pradesh Police and comment section of the post was loaded with praises. Many people specifically appreciated Constable Kumar for his efforts and one user termed it as great and timely rescue.