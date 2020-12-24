Andhra constable carries elderly devotees on his back after they faint during Tirupati trek

The incident took place on December 22, when Arshad was on security duty on the pilgrim route.

An Andhra Pradesh constable went beyond his call of duty and carried two elderly devotees on his back after they fainted while walking to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. An image of Police Special Party constable Sheikh Arshad carrying a 58-year-old Mangi Nageswaramma on his back has gone viral on social media.

“We were on duty to go to Tirumala. We started our journey from Akepadu and were halfway through on our way when I was informed that an old man and a woman have fainted. I was a little far from the place and rushed to the spot,” Arshad told the indianexpress.com. “I first picked up the old man and took him near the roadside. I then went back to take the woman and carried her to the same spot,” he said.

#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty. pic.twitter.com/VnbxB6BERa — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) December 24, 2020

Lauding his gesture, the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh police shared a picture of Arshad carrying the elderly pilgrim. Arshad walked over 6 km to get the woman medical aid.

The incident took place on December 23 when Arshad was on duty along the pilgrim route. The District SP lauded Arshad for his courage and timely help to the devotees in need.

Later, the two devotees were taken to the hospital.

