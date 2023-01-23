‘Brb crying’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s second-grade teacher surprises her at a town hall meeting

Elementary school teachers can profoundly impact people’s lives. This is perhaps why people fondly recall their school teachers even after decades.

It appears that US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (popularly known as AOC) who has been serving as a representative of New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019, is one of those people who still remembers her elementary school teacher.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old politician shared a picture with her former school teacher Ms. Jacobs along with an old handwritten note and tweeted, “brb crying because Ms. Jacobs, my second grade teacher, showed up to surprise me at our monthly town hall and kept a note I wrote her over 20 years ago 😭😭”. AOC also shared how years ago she was unable to bid a proper goodbye to Ms Jacobs on the last day of her second grade.

brb crying because Ms. Jacobs, my second grade teacher, showed up to surprise me at our monthly town hall and kept a note I wrote her over 20 years ago 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tHK4Y7n4KO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2023

This heartfelt tweet has over 1.6 lakh likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “That is so sweet and special! It’s a reminder of the power of human connection and how much our mentors and teachers can shape us. 💖”. Another person wrote, “I love this. Yes, teachers are the most undervalued commodity in our democracy. God bless ‘em.”

Earlier in 2020, Ms Jacobs had commented on one of AOC’s tweets about Dr Benjamin E. Mays’s poem. Interestingly, AOC instantly remembered her teacher and both shared a wholesome interaction online.