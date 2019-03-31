Anushka Sharma’s latest pictures led people to think she has back pain

Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures of some of her latest outfits with her fans and followers, however, netizens soon turned them into hilarious memes. While earlier it was the trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga that triggered a meme fest online, this time it was a black ensemble that reminded many of “back pain”.
Sharma, who attended an award function St.Regis in Mumbai, took to social media to share pictures of the black sculpted gown she wore at the event. While the actor looked charming in her attire, it was a pose she struck in one of the pictures which she shared on her personal social media account that caught people’s attention.
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 29, 2019
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 29, 2019
It did not take long for the creative netizens to churn out hilarious jokes using the viral picture. While some wondered whether the actor had a backache, others used the slogan popular slogan of pain relief cream Moov to creates memes.
This is me when someone add another plate when I am doing the dishes: https://t.co/kwdOn17muC
— M. (@xyzmariaa) March 30, 2019
Me after 2 hours in office pic.twitter.com/BFkHFKQxQs
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 30, 2019
Someone quickly give Moov to Anushka. pic.twitter.com/Oidls6GZ99
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 30, 2019
— Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) March 30, 2019
Apply #Volini like I do after every #Vivo IPL game playing for #Kingfishers RCB to get instant relief so I am up & ready to #Moov next day for practicing with boys in the nets. https://t.co/qsk3NDu0RU
— Branded Virat Kolhi (@imVlkohli) March 29, 2019
Period Cramps.. pic.twitter.com/4Hsdya61uq
— RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) March 29, 2019
Pic1: when she is watching match.
Pic2: when you say RCB hai haaregi hi. pic.twitter.com/nt9kejEQQl
— Tanmay Sinha✌ (@Srcastic_writer) March 29, 2019
When you have a strained back and he comes around with a camera. https://t.co/wufQ5ir28I
— Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) March 29, 2019
Totally relate Anushka, even I have lower back pain at the same spot at times. pic.twitter.com/jaWVDYXSMi
— Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) March 29, 2019
When ur best friend “hits” in ur back.
my reaction : pic.twitter.com/wqJIIp2tXP
— SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) March 29, 2019
#Moov Aah Se Aaha Tak!!! pic.twitter.com/oF8vTifLDj
— Hyderabad Poragadu (@HydPoragadu) March 29, 2019
When u have to appear in public with a back pain https://t.co/FrAgxG9Ggo
— Nimay (@yaanu_) March 29, 2019
कब्ज़ एसिडिटी पेट दर्द से तुरंत राहत दिलाये pic.twitter.com/Phhub4786t
— Raghav (@comedibanda) March 29, 2019
21 yo me after getting 12 hours of sleep. https://t.co/z9NsDub4Tc
— emad (@jaanewafaa) March 29, 2019
#Moov Aah Se Aaha Tak pic.twitter.com/XRBWvjopBl
— Hyderabad Poragadu (@HydPoragadu) March 29, 2019