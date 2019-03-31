Anushka Sharma’s latest pictures led people to think she has back pain

Toggle Menu
Anushka Sharma took to social media to share the pictures of a black sculpted gown she wore at the event. While the actor looked charming in her attire, it was a certain pose in a picture which she shared on her personal social media account that caught people's attention.

Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures of some of her latest outfits with her fans and followers, however, netizens soon turned them into hilarious memes. While earlier it was the trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga that triggered a meme fest online, this time it was a black ensemble that reminded many of “back pain”.

Sharma, who attended an award function St.Regis in Mumbai, took to social media to share pictures of the black sculpted gown she wore at the event. While the actor looked charming in her attire, it was a pose she struck in one of the pictures which she shared on her personal social media account that caught people’s attention.

It did not take long for the creative netizens to churn out hilarious jokes using the viral picture. While some wondered whether the actor had a backache, others used the slogan popular slogan of pain relief cream Moov to creates memes.

