Anushka Sharma’s latest pictures led people to think she has back pain

Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures of some of her latest outfits with her fans and followers, however, netizens soon turned them into hilarious memes. While earlier it was the trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga that triggered a meme fest online, this time it was a black ensemble that reminded many of “back pain”.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Now, even Varun Dhawan is sharing memes of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga

Sharma, who attended an award function St.Regis in Mumbai, took to social media to share pictures of the black sculpted gown she wore at the event. While the actor looked charming in her attire, it was a pose she struck in one of the pictures which she shared on her personal social media account that caught people’s attention.

It did not take long for the creative netizens to churn out hilarious jokes using the viral picture. While some wondered whether the actor had a backache, others used the slogan popular slogan of pain relief cream Moov to creates memes.

This is me when someone add another plate when I am doing the dishes: https://t.co/kwdOn17muC — M. (@xyzmariaa) March 30, 2019

Me after 2 hours in office pic.twitter.com/BFkHFKQxQs — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 30, 2019

Someone quickly give Moov to Anushka. pic.twitter.com/Oidls6GZ99 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 30, 2019

Apply #Volini like I do after every #Vivo IPL game playing for #Kingfishers RCB to get instant relief so I am up & ready to #Moov next day for practicing with boys in the nets. https://t.co/qsk3NDu0RU — Branded Virat Kolhi (@imVlkohli) March 29, 2019

Pic1: when she is watching match.

Pic2: when you say RCB hai haaregi hi. pic.twitter.com/nt9kejEQQl — Tanmay Sinha✌ (@Srcastic_writer) March 29, 2019

When you have a strained back and he comes around with a camera. https://t.co/wufQ5ir28I — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) March 29, 2019

Totally relate Anushka, even I have lower back pain at the same spot at times. pic.twitter.com/jaWVDYXSMi — Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) March 29, 2019

When ur best friend “hits” in ur back. my reaction : pic.twitter.com/wqJIIp2tXP — SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) March 29, 2019

When u have to appear in public with a back pain https://t.co/FrAgxG9Ggo — Nimay (@yaanu_) March 29, 2019