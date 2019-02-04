People think that this American singer is Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri to actor Salman Khan, images of their lookalikes have gone viral on social media. Now, adding to the long list Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger, who was spotted and shared on Twitter by user SRKsEnorita1.

“Nushkie @AnushkaSharma is that really you? I really got confused but both of you are beautiful @CozIGotIssues Hi Julia Nice to see u here,” tweeted the user along with a picture of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor and singer Julia Michaels.

Nushkie @AnushkaSharma is that really you ? 🙄🙄 i really got confused but both of u are beautiful @CozIGotIssues hi julia Nice to see u here 😉 pic.twitter.com/gMfUFV1k1n — s ᴇ ɴ💋ʀ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ (@SRKsEnorita1) February 3, 2019

The picture of Michaels, which was shared by her official Instagram account, was flooded with people comparing the two ladies. While many tagged the official accounts of Sharma and husband Virat Kohli, there were others who urged Michaels to check out the actor’s profile to see the similarity between the two.

Face features are so close look like sister’s 😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘 — Ladkiwale👰 MayurZad (@MayurZad) February 4, 2019

Wow u look just like @AnushkaSharma 😱 — кαʝσℓιтα – єєℓα (@KajoLoverShan) February 3, 2019