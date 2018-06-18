Who is the man Anushka Sharma scolded for littering? He once shared screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Arhhan Singh who slammed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for posting the littering video online and alleging Sharma was very rude, was once a popular child actor. (Source: arhhansingh/ Instagram) Arhhan Singh who slammed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for posting the littering video online and alleging Sharma was very rude, was once a popular child actor. (Source: arhhansingh/ Instagram)

Social media has been buzzing for the last two days ever since Virat Kohli posted a video of Anushka Sharma scolding a person for littering the streets. While this was Kohli’s way of supporting Sharma for spreading awareness about cleanliness, the video has garnered a mixed reaction online. While some thought it was publicity stunt, others were unhappy the way the Pari actor berated the man.

And the debate escalated when the Mumbai man revealed his identity and took to Instgram to slam the celebrity power couple. The man responsible for the littering, Arhhan Singh, accepted that he should have been careful, but also said “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka Sharma would not have made her “a lesser star”. While he took a jibe at Sharma calling her a “roadside person”, he described Kohli as “trashy mind” for posting video online.

Not just Singh, his mother too joined in to lambast the couple and wrote, “The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS!” she also added that the viral video has resulted in unwanted hostility.

As the video continues to go viral with Netizens taking sides, like Sharma and Kohli, Singh too is not new to limelight. In fact, he is a star from the 90s and has even shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, as a child artist, popularly known as Sunny Singh, he not only worked with SRK in English Babu Desi Mem and with Madhuri Dixit in Raja, he was quite popular for his role in Dekh Bhai Dekh. Remember the hit Hindi serial from Doordarshan? Well, Singh played the role of Vishal son of Sameer (Shekhar Suman) and Sunita (Bhavana Balsavar). He also featured in scores of ads during his childhood. In the recent years he was seen in Paathsaala alongside Shahid Kapoor.

