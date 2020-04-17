‘Ey Kohli chauka maar na’: Anushka Sharma’s imitation of Indian cricket fan is a hit

People on social media were left in splits seeing the video and Kohli’s reaction. (Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) People on social media were left in splits seeing the video and Kohli’s reaction. (Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been posting regularly on social media about being at home during the national lockdown. But the actor’s latest video in which she mimics an Indian cricket fan is a hit on social media and resulted in Kohli’s name trending.

In the video, she impersonates a fan and says, “Ey Kohli, kya kar raha hai, chauka maar naa chauka (Hey Kohli, what are you doing? Hit a four).”

The video received 5.4 million views in just a few hours and resulted in Virat Kohli trending on Twitter.

“I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,” Sharma wrote while sharing the video.

The video ends with an unimpressed Kohli raising an eyebrow and sighing.

People on the internet loved the video and soon actors, directors, and sports personalities jumped in to say how hilarious it was. Fans demanded it could be the start of a new series.

While actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, “I am that fan”, Kohli’s teammate Yuzvendra Singh Chahal commented, “Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le”.

Earlier, Sharma gave the Indian captain a haircut at home and that video was also widely shared on the internet.

Ever since the lockdown began following the coronavirus outbreak, Anushka Sharma has been sharing some interesting posts on social media. Earlier this month, she was seen enjoying a game of monopoly with husband Virat Kohli and her parents, Ajay Kumar Sharma and Anisha Sharma.

