‘Anushka, a little etiquette and politeness wouldn’t have made u a lesser star’: Man responds after actor scolded him for littering

A lot of other people too have trolled Anushka Sharma for scolding the man on the road. (Source: File Photo) A lot of other people too have trolled Anushka Sharma for scolding the man on the road. (Source: File Photo)

A day after Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a video where his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is seen scolding a man for littering garbage on the road, the man in question has decided to respond back. On a Facebook post, Arhhan Singh has written that though he should have been careful, “a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !!” Singh wrote, “Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine,” and added, “So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person!” He further wrote, “While I’m apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !”

“The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car… Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth… From ur luxury car’s window… Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online… For whatever gains…Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!” he concluded.

His mother too took to Instagram to express her ire. In a long post, she expressed her anger for exposing her son to unwanted hostility.

Incidentally, several others too took to social media to express their disappointment over Sharma’s behaviour. While one wrote, “Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap,” another wrote, “With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps?”

Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap😬 — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

Anushka Sharma scolded someone for throwing garbage and the recording is doing the rounds.

I wish the face of the person would not have been shared as even though he made a mistake, he need not be made infamous through the clip. — Koi naa (@ashnaka13) June 16, 2018

Cheap and crass level language by Anushka Sharma. And who recorded this video? Cheap publicity stunt. — Akshat Mathur (@MathurSpeaks) June 17, 2018

With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps? — BitterSweetSymphony🌿 (@PluviophilePoet) June 17, 2018

On Saturday (June 16) Kohli shared a video where Sharma pulled up a man sitting in another car for littering and asked him “Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” After repeating the question, Sharma went on say, “Please be careful, you can’t just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin.”

Kohli had shared the video and wrote,“Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”

