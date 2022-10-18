‘One-handed screamer’: Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s catch against Australia

Virat Kohli is not only an exceptional batter but also an excellent fielder and he proved that again as he took a blinder against Australia in the warmup match Monday at The Gabba in Brisbane. Kohli’s stunning one-handed catch in the last over of Australia innings to dismiss Pat Cummins off Mohammed Shami’s bowling drew a reaction from his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, as well.

Kohli timed his run perfectly to catch the ball at the boundary and prevent it from going for six runs. Australia needed only seven runs from four balls when Cummins smashed that low-full toss from Shami. However, Kohli’s reflexes sent him back to the pavilion and even the Australian team sitting in the dugout behind couldn’t help but admire his fielding. Australian players David Warner and Tim David were seen smiling in disbelief at Kohli’s superb catch.

Also Read | This is how an Assam man met Virat Kohli by spending Rs 23,000

“He’s worth his place in the team for his fielding alone and he’s showed that one again. Look at that catch,” Sunil Gavaskar was heard saying in the commentary box as Kohli pulled off that stunner.

Watch a video of his catch below:

Anushka Sharma also reacted to the catch and posted a story on Instagram. “One-handed screamer!” she wrote on her story and also praised Kohli and posted “Beauty!” along with a clapping and a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram story. She praised Virat Kohli’s incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/SK6wcSnQ5o — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022

Kohli’s brilliant catch came just an over after he ran out dangerous batter Tim David with a direct-hit showing his fielding prowess and how it can change the course of a match.

India scored 180 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Virat Kohli scoring 19 runs off 13 balls before bowling out Australia at 180 with Shami taking three wickets for just four runs in the last over of the match.

India will take on New Zealand in their next warm-up match at the same venue on Wednesday before their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne on Sunday.