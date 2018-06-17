Twitterati ask Anushka to also lecture Kohli on not abusing on field

People on social media are not pleased with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over the video. People on social media are not pleased with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over the video.

Recently Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a video where his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma could be seen scolding a man for littering garbage on the road. Soon the video went viral and the man in question along with his mother responded. Both of them expressed their displeasure of being attacked and being spoken to in a rude manner. While the man Arhhan Singh had acknowledged that he should have been careful, he also said “a little etiquette and and politeness” from Anushka would not have made her “a lesser star”. His mother also took to Instagram to vent her anger.

In a long post, she expressed her anger for exposing her son to unwanted hostility. “The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car… Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth… From ur luxury car’s window… Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online… For whatever gains…Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!” the man wrote in his post.

And it seems like he was not the only one to feel this. A lot of people on social media are holding up a similar point. While some feel it was a publicity stunt, others have asked Sharma to also tell Kohli to not abuse on field. While one wrote, “With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps?”, another sharing a picture where Kohli’s face was filled with cake, wrote, “good one, same time please don’t waste food by posting it on face, there r million kids in India have no one time meal, next time use cake of cow dung, same blast on face as celebration.”

Here are some of the tweets.

With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps? — BitterSweetSymphony🌿 (@PluviophilePoet) June 17, 2018

then wat is this???

My dear kohli worshipers,

b4 u talk for him u should know

1. wat is #Vicks,

2. wat it does in humans,

3. and why it banned by many countries pic.twitter.com/P3Kou7mQCl — Weirdo😎 (@nightmare8838) June 16, 2018

good one, same time please don’t waste food by posting it on face, there r million kids in India have no one time meal, next time use cake of cow dung, same blast on face as celebration pic.twitter.com/SmFzyzNgtk — Munnabai (@munnnabai) June 16, 2018

Did u watch lage Raho munna bhai?

Smile at his face & clean it before him.

He will change.@swachhbharat must be done in Gandhi’s way.

Don’t shout at him and make him do by Hitler’s way.#peace is all that matters. Hey @AnushkaSharma , work on your anger management issues. pic.twitter.com/9e0sZpseMx — SRIRAM VEERABRAHMAM (@Enigmator7) June 16, 2018

Plastic pheko..mallya se pucho in London pic.twitter.com/BqgHAUEkdn — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) June 17, 2018

That’s the difference between Sachin and You.. Sachin also did same by asking a biker to wear helmet..but politely and I believe that man is always wearing helmet now — Parvati Goenka (@parvatigoenka) June 17, 2018

