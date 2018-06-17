Follow Us:
Twitterati ask Anushka to also lecture Kohli on not abusing on field

After the video of Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering in the street went viral, the man and his mother expressed displeasure on social media. And now people on social media too are talking about the way he was spoken to.

By: Trends Desk | Published: June 17, 2018 7:08:25 pm
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma garbage, anushka sharma trolled, Anushka garbage, Anushka Sharma video, Anushka Sharma virat kohli, virat kohli, virat anushka, anushka virat, virat kohli Anushka Sharma, Anushka, Anushka video, Anushka Sharma latest, Anushka Sharma news, indian express, indian express news People on social media are not pleased with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over the video.
Recently Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a video where his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma could be seen scolding a man for littering garbage on the road. Soon the video went viral and the man in question along with his mother responded. Both of them expressed their displeasure of being attacked and being spoken to in a rude manner. While the man Arhhan Singh had acknowledged that he should have been careful, he also said “a little etiquette and and politeness” from Anushka would not have made her “a lesser star”. His mother also took to Instagram to vent her anger.

In a long post, she expressed her anger for exposing her son to unwanted hostility. “The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car… Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth… From ur luxury car’s window… Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online… For whatever gains…Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!” the man wrote in his post.

And it seems like he was not the only one to feel this. A lot of people on social media are holding up a similar point. While some feel it was a publicity stunt, others have asked Sharma to also tell Kohli to not abuse on field. While one wrote, “With due respect. You are a public figure. Did u stop cussing during matches? Did u even asked camera to not show in slo-mo, whenever u cuss in every match. I see lot of young people follow u and find cussing fashionable. Where are ur morals now? Charity begins at home perhaps?”, another sharing a picture where Kohli’s face was filled with cake, wrote, “good one, same time please don’t waste food by posting it on face, there r million kids in India have no one time meal, next time use cake of cow dung, same blast on face as celebration.”

Here are some of the tweets.

