VIDEOS: Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone among Bollywood actors who took the #FitnessChallenge

Ever since Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore kickstarted the fitness challenge drive on social media, it seems there is no stopping people from flooding our timelines with their workout videos. Leading the bandwagon, and rightfully so, are the eminent icons of the country from across the fields of sports, entertainment and politics. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself promptly taken up the #fitnesschallenge after Virat Kohli nominated him, other leaders like Kiren Rijiju, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Dr Harsh Vardhan, too followed suit. Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, among others, too showed their enthusiasm, as they posted their workout/fitness videos and continued to tag others to keep the chain alive.

In case watching your favourite stars sweat it out is all the inspiration you need to hit the gym, then here you go! For us, it is Amitabh Bachchan’s endorsement of the fitness challenge that took the cake.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

T 2816 – – @Ra_THORe we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge .. main mantra : BE CONTINUOUSLY MOBILE .. get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself, see the Sun more often !🙏 pic.twitter.com/4SQ2jRiSuy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2018

Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for the challenge💪🏻 #HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to someone you know on social media . Here’s my video and I challenge @iamnagarjuna @Varun_dvn @chay_akkineni and @dulQuer 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/9fWHVRmWrB — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) May 23, 2018

