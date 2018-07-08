This photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration has left everyone in splits

Anushka Sharma’s expression from MS Dhoni’s cake-cutting ceremony stole the show. (Source: Twitter) Anushka Sharma’s expression from MS Dhoni’s cake-cutting ceremony stole the show. (Source: Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday during India’s tour of England in Bristol, not just with his family but also his teammates. Alongside his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, the Indian wicket-keeper was seen cutting the cake surrounded by his fellow player. Video of the cake cutting ceremony was shared by BCCI on Twitter and it shows he is smothered with the cake by Kuldeep Yadav. Social media quickly flooded with photos of cake-laden Dhoni’s face along with other players. On such photos of him with Anushka Sharma and her husband Indian Skipper Virat Kohli has grabbed the attention of people online.

No, it’s not the adorable photo posted online by Kohli wishing Dhoni a happy birthday. It’s the photo of the couple standing with other members of team India has got everyone talking. Reason? Well, it’s Sharma’s expression, who has been photographed angrily staring at her husband.

Tweeple were all too excited to find out what’s going on. While some thought she was annoyed by the mess, others couldn’t stop putting captions to it, turning into a meme.

Sample these.

Anushka To Virat: Bade aaye Mahi Bhai Mahi Bhai karne wale.Dekho tumse pehle woh kisi aur ko Cake khila rhe hai😂😂

Virat -🙄#Virushka #MahiBhai pic.twitter.com/y6xvDPz34k — Viratian (@Viratisbest) July 8, 2018

Anushka : virat dhoni ko bolo na muje bhi cake khilaye😣 pic.twitter.com/UwkH5Axfax — ANKIT YADAV (@Yadav407413) July 7, 2018

When you are on dieting but he kept asking by singing ‘baby ko cake pasand hai’ pic.twitter.com/dfFv1xsBcv — Shivam Aks (@AksShivam) July 7, 2018

Perhaps Virat realised that Anushka was tryna speak out “Don’t throw garbage on the road & don’t waste food”. pic.twitter.com/FLGJx0Io6x — Bhupesh Bansal (@itsbhupesh) July 7, 2018

Virat kohli was about to smash cake on Dhoni’s face, Then Anushka saw Virat angrily and Virat thought about Anuska’s hygiene.. pic.twitter.com/i7N60aqqx2 — Sarcastic Dude🇮🇳 (@Musthaizahmed) July 7, 2018

Anushka sharma “Why are you throwing cake on floor??” 🤣 https://t.co/oTAjyHXpPE — Neaahaa (@Nehaism05) July 7, 2018

When you forget your Bae’s birthday but Very well remember your bestfriend’s birthday 🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/CQmKK8HMQ1 — PIYUSH DWIVEDI (@FoodiePandit) July 7, 2018

Agar Tumhare Dost Ka Birthday Apne Ghar Pe Manane Pe Biwi Rooth Jaye Toh Vo Tumhe DostBin Samjhti Hain. pic.twitter.com/hqrJsEDlO0 — PUNsukh Waangdu ™® (@Pankysm) July 7, 2018

This is not the first time the couple’s photo has garnered attention and became a meme. From their reception photos to when they met the PM after the wedding — all have got a similar meme treatment. Not to forget a similar picture of them that went viral earlier that showed Sharma in a similar expression being irked at Kohli while they went shopping.

