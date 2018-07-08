Follow Us:
This photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration has left everyone in splits

A photo of Anushka Sharma angrily staring at Virat Kohli from MS Dhoni's birthday celebration has gone viral with many giving it a meme-treatment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 7:48:12 pm
ms dhoni, anushka sharma, virat kohli, ms dhoni birthday, virat anushka cake photo, anushka ms dhoni birthday photos, virat anushka memes, indian express Anushka Sharma’s expression from MS Dhoni’s cake-cutting ceremony stole the show. (Source: Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday during India’s tour of England in Bristol, not just with his family but also his teammates. Alongside his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, the Indian wicket-keeper was seen cutting the cake surrounded by his fellow player. Video of the cake cutting ceremony was shared by BCCI on Twitter and it shows he is smothered with the cake by Kuldeep Yadav. Social media quickly flooded with photos of cake-laden Dhoni’s face along with other players. On such photos of him with Anushka Sharma and her husband Indian Skipper Virat Kohli has grabbed the attention of people online.

No, it’s not the adorable photo posted online by Kohli wishing Dhoni a happy birthday. It’s the photo of the couple standing with other members of team India has got everyone talking. Reason? Well, it’s Sharma’s expression, who has been photographed angrily staring at her husband.

Tweeple were all too excited to find out what’s going on. While some thought she was annoyed by the mess, others couldn’t stop putting captions to it, turning into a meme.

Sample these.

This is not the first time the couple’s photo has garnered attention and became a meme. From their reception photos to when they met the PM after the wedding — all have got a similar meme treatment. Not to forget a similar picture of them that went viral earlier that showed Sharma in a similar expression being irked at Kohli while they went shopping.

