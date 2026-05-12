‘Small move, real intent’: Anupam Mittal introduces weekly work from home for Shaadi.com staff

The post also included an image estimating the amount of fuel that could be saved if employees worked remotely one day a week. (Photo: Anupam Mittal/Instagram)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to reduce imports and fuel consumption by bringing back Covid-era work-from-home measures, many managers and employees took to social media to share their reactions. Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal announced one work-from-home day every week for Shaadi.com employees.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mittal shared the announcement. “Yesterday, the PM asked India to import less & consume less imports. Fair ask. So at Shaadi.com, we’re starting with one simple move. One day remote work every week.”

Explaining why the policy is limited to just one day a week, Mittal wrote, “For our teams, that could mean roughly 20% less office commute fuel. Not a revolution. But not nothing either.”