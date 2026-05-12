‘Small move, real intent’: Anupam Mittal introduces weekly work from home for Shaadi.com staff

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to reduce imports and fuel consumption by bringing back Covid-era work-from-home measures, many managers and employees took to social media to share their reactions. Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal announced one work-from-home day every week for Shaadi.com employees.
Taking to LinkedIn, Mittal shared the announcement. “Yesterday, the PM asked India to import less & consume less imports. Fair ask. So at Shaadi.com, we’re starting with one simple move. One day remote work every week.”
Explaining why the policy is limited to just one day a week, Mittal wrote, “For our teams, that could mean roughly 20% less office commute fuel. Not a revolution. But not nothing either.”
He further added, “Nation-building is not always a grand sacrifice. Sometimes it is just fewer cars on the road on a weekday.” The Shaadi.com founder described it as a “Small move. Real intent.”
The post also included an image estimating the amount of fuel that could be saved if employees worked remotely one day a week. “One remote day a week, ~30,000 litres of petrol not burned this year. 500 employees, ~50 work-from-home days each, ~6 lakh km of commute avoided,” the graphic read.
The post has gone viral on LinkedIn, receiving over 16,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Many users shared mixed reactions to the move. One user asked, “If your team can WFH one day, why not all days and amplify the support and lead the industry by example.”
Another user commented, “If you work remote, you not just save the nation, but also improve the balance sheet of the company by saving on real estate , pantry, office staff. There are indirect savings as well which come from lower attrition rate.”
A third person added, “Maximum cars on road are on Monday, Hope Monday is WFH.”
“Why the token gesture? why not full Covid mide WFH? we probably will run out of oil by July. Won’t do it until you are forced in an 8 Pm sermon, eh?” reads another comment.