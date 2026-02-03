Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams

Mittal suggested a rough roadmap for young professionals: explore aggressively between 21 and 24, but once past 25, commit to a role or organisation for at least four years.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and a familiar face on Shark Tank India, has weighed in on the debate around Gen Z professionals and their tendency to switch jobs early in their careers. His recent LinkedIn post, which quickly gained traction online, pushed back against what he sees as unfair criticism of young workers.

“Let’s stop shaming GenZ for switching jobs,” Mittal wrote, calling out “career gurus” who, according to him, harshly judge 22-year-olds for changing roles frequently. He argued that the early years of a career are meant for exploration, not rigid expectations.

Mittal described job-hopping at this stage as a form of self-discovery. Young professionals, he said, are essentially “dating” different industries, roles, and workplace cultures to figure out what suits them best. If something doesn’t feel right, they shouldn’t feel pressured to stay. “If you not feeling it, move. Don’t feel bad about it. This is the time to explore,” he wrote.