‘India isn’t a cheaper version of US’: Anupam Mittal explains why global tech companies struggle in India

Mittal says Indian consumers have already reshaped telecom, payments and entertainment by demanding better value and innovation.

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal believes India has a way of exposing weak pricing strategies, especially when global companies assume they can simply adapt their international models for Indian consumers.

In a recent LinkedIn post, the Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India investor said many global tech companies initially entered India by converting their dollar prices into rupees. But Indian consumers quickly pushed back, using everything from shared subscriptions and extended free trials to jugaad-driven workarounds to avoid paying for products they did not consider essential.

Mittal said he learned this lesson while building Shaadi.com. For Indian consumers, the key question is often simple: “Bhai, isse mera kya hoga?” In other words, people want to know exactly what they are getting in return before they are willing to spend.