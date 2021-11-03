‘You look like dried fish’: Anupam Kher’s mum sees the actor after a month, her reaction is going viral

When it comes to eating healthy, Indian parents are difficult to impress, with mothers often finding something amiss with their children, especially those living away. And actor Anupam Kher’s mother seems to be no different. A friendly exchange between the ‘Special 26’ actor and his mother Dulari Kher has gone viral on social media after he shared it on his Instagram page.

“Met Mom after a month. She immediately called me #Sukda (very thin). Made unbelievable faces! Then added that I look like a #Hoggard. Kashmiri word for dried fish,” read the caption of the post featuring the actor’s mother. “But then I got two nice shirts. She also liked the parantha I offered her. It is impossible to have a dull moment when she is around!!” he added.

In the 1.53-minute clip, which has garnered over two lakh views, Kher’s mother goes on to criticize the actor for losing weight and not eating properly. When Kher responds that he is eating a paratha, she adds that he doesn’t look good when thin.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with netizens commenting on the mother’s “adorable” reaction to the actor. “I loved the way she said ‘touchwood’..adorable,” wrote a user while another commented, “She is so cute… Lots of love.”