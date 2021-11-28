Anupam Kher tries to make his mother smile for the camera, gets scolded instead

Desi mothers will never miss the opportunity to reprimand you, even if you are a veteran actor like Anupam Kher! The actor recently got scolded on camera by his mother Dulari Kher during a photoshoot, and netizens sympathised with him, saying ‘they’ve all been there’.

The One Day star, who keeps sharing videos with his mother online, recently shared a cute moment with her. In the video, Kher asks her to relax and smile so they could get a picture, and then asks she would like to say something.

Out of nowhere, Kher was pulled up for sharing her videos online and making her famous, perhaps even more than him. While he tried to counter that he’s only doing it out of love, not just Kher but even his brother Raju got scolded by their mother.

In the most desi-mom way, she reprimanded him for always wearing shorts calling them ‘chaddis’ and not dressing up appropriately. However, in the end, she sealed the deal, kissing Kher on his cheeks to end the photoshoot.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Kher’s mother has mocked him on camera. Earlier this month, she criticized the actor for losing weight and not eating properly, dubbing him as a ‘dried fish’.

People on social media love their candid interaction and wanted Kher to keep sharing such adorable content.