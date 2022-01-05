scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

Md Rafi’s iconic ‘Chahunga Main Tujhe’ finds fans in a group of African men, Anupam Kher shares video

Singing an iconic hit by the legendary singer, 'Chahunga Main Tujhe Saanjh Savere', a group of men were seen having a gala time at a party.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 7:15:23 pm
anupam kher, foreigners indian songs, foreigners sing hindi classic, african man sings indian songs, viral videos, indian expressMany appreciated the video hailing the power of music.

‘Old is gold,’ especially when it comes to classic Hindi songs. Now, in a video shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher, a group of men are seen singing along and enjoying a Mohammad Rafi hit.

Singing the iconic hit, ‘Chahunga Main Tujhe Saanjh Savere’, by the legendary singer, a group of men were seen having a gala time at a get-together. The song is from Dosti, a 1964 black-and-white film directed by Satyen Bose.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the actor urged all to sing the song aloud, cherishing a fond memory from one of his favourite films. “This is the magic of old Hindi films. Sing it out loud! It will feel great,” the actor tweeted.

Watch the video here:

While the veteran actor said that his friend suggested the video is from an African nation, many said the clip might have originated from India as well. Some, while commenting on his post, suggested that the film can also be from India. However, everyone accepted that Hindi film music is popular around the world and has fans in many African nations as well.

Although the source of the undated video it not clear, it surely managed to strike a chord with many online who agreed the song was perfect for the mood and matched the vibe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement