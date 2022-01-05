Md Rafi’s iconic ‘Chahunga Main Tujhe’ finds fans in a group of African men, Anupam Kher shares video

‘Old is gold,’ especially when it comes to classic Hindi songs. Now, in a video shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher, a group of men are seen singing along and enjoying a Mohammad Rafi hit.

Singing the iconic hit, ‘Chahunga Main Tujhe Saanjh Savere’, by the legendary singer, a group of men were seen having a gala time at a get-together. The song is from Dosti, a 1964 black-and-white film directed by Satyen Bose.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the actor urged all to sing the song aloud, cherishing a fond memory from one of his favourite films. “This is the magic of old Hindi films. Sing it out loud! It will feel great,” the actor tweeted.

Watch the video here:

While the veteran actor said that his friend suggested the video is from an African nation, many said the clip might have originated from India as well. Some, while commenting on his post, suggested that the film can also be from India. However, everyone accepted that Hindi film music is popular around the world and has fans in many African nations as well.

Although the source of the undated video it not clear, it surely managed to strike a chord with many online who agreed the song was perfect for the mood and matched the vibe.

Also my most fav fav song .. composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal ji .. truly this is magical moment .. purane jadoo ka asar kuch aur hi hai .. https://t.co/Jtg5RsSI1l — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) January 5, 2022

omg, Really Music has no boundaries.. and RAFI saaheb you are the best , love you ❤️ https://t.co/BOIk77BuLl — Ravi Prakash (@prakarav88) January 4, 2022

Exactly. this siddis are located in certain part of Gujarat as well. — Prakash Vachhani (@VachhaniPrakash) January 4, 2022

I had once gone to a village in the interiors of West Africa. They greeted with Hindi songs. That time it was – yeh dosti. Our movies are definitely a good tool for diplomacy 😁 — veeresh 🇮🇳 (@puneveeresh) January 4, 2022

Sir yah video Gujarat ke junagarh ke baju mein keshod ka hai — Bava Girish (@BavaGirish) January 5, 2022

Sir Ji , There is major indian population in Africa since British rule . — Naval Gupta (Parody) (@Navalgupta2000) January 5, 2022

Music knows no boundaries. Lovely — Dr.Kush Pathak (@kushpathak2) January 4, 2022