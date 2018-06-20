Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned Miss India 2018; Twitter buzzes with praises

Miss India Anukreethy Vas’ win was met with praises and adulation from people across the world, especially on Twitter. Miss India Anukreethy Vas’ win was met with praises and adulation from people across the world, especially on Twitter.

Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old from Tamil Nadu, was crowned the Femina Miss India 2018 by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on June 19 in Mumbai. After being crowned Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018, she went on to win the coveted pageant, with Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh, becoming the first and second runners up, respectively. Vas’ win was met with praises and adulation from people across the world, especially on Twitter.

A student of Loyola College in Chennai, pursuing her graduation in French, Vas is interested in modelling and acting and hereon, will go on to represent India at various international beauty pageants and competitions.

Here are some of the responses her victory garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Two of the #southzone girls get crowned !! Congratulationsssss #AnukreethyVas and #shreyarao ! Thankuuuu for making me proud ❤️❤️ @feminamissindia — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) June 20, 2018

👏👏 Congratulations 👏 👏 #AnukreethyVas from Tamil Nadu on winning the Femina Miss India 2018 Title have a successful future ahead… #FeminaMissIndia2018 pic.twitter.com/FgddBIfWqR — All India News (@UnionBudget2018) June 20, 2018

Congratulation #AnukreethyVas from Tamil Nadu, won the Femina .@feminamissindia 2018 in Mumbai. #MeenakshiChaudhary from Haryana adjudged 1st Runner-Up. pic.twitter.com/E6k6eeslvY — Gaurav Chaudhary (@Designer_Banda) June 20, 2018

proud of Tamil girl😊

👏👏 Congratulations 👏 👏 #AnukreethyVas from Trichy, Tamil Nadu on winning the Femina Miss India 2018 Title have a Great future ahead… #FeminaMissIndia2018 pic.twitter.com/mfWid4OEpm — OVIYAISM♔♕ஆர்மி♔Arun🌊💙 (@OVIYAarmy06) June 20, 2018

Anybody else noticed that #FeminaMissIndia2018 #AnukreethyVas has dark complexion? Congrats to her and the judges. This is real Indian beauty! Hope she doesn’t endorse any fairness cream now. pic.twitter.com/Fwj2Vm5AlB — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) June 20, 2018

In addition to Chhillar, Bollywood beauties like Kareena kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit Nene too were present at the pageant.

