Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned Miss India 2018; Twitter buzzes with praises

A student of Loyola College in Chennai, Anukreethy Vas, Miss India 2018, is pursuing her graduation in French. She is interested in modelling and acting and hereon, go on to represent India at various international beauty pageants and competitions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 12:15:22 pm
Miss India Anukreethy Vas' win was met with praises and adulation from people across the world, especially on Twitter.

Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old from Tamil Nadu, was crowned the Femina Miss India 2018 by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on June 19 in Mumbai. After being crowned Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018, she went on to win the coveted pageant, with Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh, becoming the first and second runners up, respectively. Vas’ win was met with praises and adulation from people across the world, especially on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Femina Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas crowned winner

ALSO READ | Who is Miss India 2018? Meet Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu

A student of Loyola College in Chennai, pursuing her graduation in French, Vas is interested in modelling and acting and hereon, will go on to represent India at various international beauty pageants and competitions.

Here are some of the responses her victory garnered on the micro-blogging site.

In addition to Chhillar, Bollywood beauties like Kareena kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit Nene too were present at the pageant.

