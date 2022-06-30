scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

These ‘tiny gold smugglers’ made IFS officer think about Indian Penal Code

In a cheeky tweet, Nanda asked under which section of the Indian Penal Code can the "tiny gold smugglers" be booked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 6:39:34 pm
ants, gold smuggling, ants carry gold chain, indian expressThe video shared on Tuesday has amassed more than 1,60,700 views on Twitter.

Despite their miniature size, ants lift heavy objects as they work in unison. A clip showing a group of ants moving a gold chain has now gone viral and Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has posed a quirky question on Twitter.

In a cheeky tweet, Nanda asked under which section of Indian Penal Code can the “tiny gold smugglers” be booked.

“Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked?,”Nanda tweeted. In the short clip, the long gold chain is seen being lifted and carried by a group of ants over a rocky surface.

Watch the video here:

The video shared on Tuesday has amassed more than 1,60,700 views on Twitter. Internet users were amazed by the video and many lauded the ants’ unity. “They have proved the strength of team work. They May be Tiny sir,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work!”

Some users came up with funny reactions and guessed why the ants lifted the chain. “Probably the one whose this gold is working in Jalebi bakery, so have some sugar coating in the chain,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “They are taking it for the ant queen.”

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement