These ‘tiny gold smugglers’ made IFS officer think about Indian Penal Code

Despite their miniature size, ants lift heavy objects as they work in unison. A clip showing a group of ants moving a gold chain has now gone viral and Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has posed a quirky question on Twitter.

In a cheeky tweet, Nanda asked under which section of Indian Penal Code can the “tiny gold smugglers” be booked.

In the short clip, the long gold chain is seen being lifted and carried by a group of ants over a rocky surface.

The video shared on Tuesday has amassed more than 1,60,700 views on Twitter. Internet users were amazed by the video and many lauded the ants’ unity. “They have proved the strength of team work. They May be Tiny sir,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Unfortunately, humans can NEVER beat them in discipline and team work!”

Some users came up with funny reactions and guessed why the ants lifted the chain. “Probably the one whose this gold is working in Jalebi bakery, so have some sugar coating in the chain,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “They are taking it for the ant queen.”