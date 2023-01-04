scorecardresearch
‘What happens when you honk in traffic?’: Funny sticker on auto-rickshaw makes netizens chuckle

The post was a part of an anti-noise pollution awareness campaign by ShantiSe, an environmental conservation organisation.

If there is something that makes being stuck in traffic worse, it is the unnecessary honking on Delhi roads. Interestingly, an auto-rickshaw with a poster that makes a point about futile and excessive honking is now going viral on Twitter after its picture was shared on Twitter by a journalist.

Jessica Taneja shared the poster, designed like a quiz show screen, that asked a question which translated to “What happens when you honk in traffic?”. The options for this were: “a) The traffic lights turn green b) The road becomes wider c) The vehicle starts flying d) Nothing happens”.

Commenting on Taneja’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Not a fan of Delhi (despite born and lived 26 years of my life there) but honking is India’s fav timepass on roads, not just Delhi. It’s an Indian phenomena”. Another person remarked, “Ironically autowalas are the ones who honk the most and break lane..” “I honk to wake people up who are driving at 20-30kmph in the overtaking lane,” another person wrote. “Must be tired of those arrogant car owner who thinks they own the road,” another netizen posted.

This satirical take on unnecessarily honking that only contributes to noise pollution was part of a campaign initiated by ShantiSe, an environmental conservation organisation.

As per SantiSe’s website, “Honking affects our mental health, creating frustration and stress. Collectively, we are damaging our hearing permanently. Did you know that the average urban Indian has hearing loss comparable to someone seven years older living in a developed country?”. The website also offers free stickers for download that promote awareness about noise pollution.

