‘Another biopic’, say netizens after photo of Akshay Kumar’s ‘doppelganger’ goes viral

It did not take long for netizens to spot the doppelganger and compare him with the Mission Mangal actor. "I zoomed in to be sure it's not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar's face on him," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Salman Khan to Game of Thrones’ character Tyrion Lannister, netizens have often spotted doppelgangers of several celebrities. Now, adding to the existing long list is a look-alike of Akshay Kumar, who many are calling the older version of the actor.

The photo of a man named Majid Mir went viral on social media after many pointed out his uncanny resemblance with the actor. It was shared on Twitter by a journalist of a news channel, who claimed that the Kashmiri man is a fan of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

It did not take long for netizens to spot the doppelganger and compare him with the Mission Mangal actor. “I zoomed in to be sure it’s not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar’s face on him,” read one of the many comments on the viral post. However, some also joked that Mir could also play the actor in his own biopic.

