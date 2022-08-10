scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares an inspirational post about CWG bronze medallist Annu Rani’s brother

Annu Rani’s brother Upendra encouraged her to try javelin and acted as her first coach.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 2:32:40 pm
Annu Rani, Annu rani CWG bronze medal, Annu rani brother Upendra first coach, Annu Rani’s brother Upendra taught her javelin with sugarcanes, Annu Rani bronze medal winner CWG 2022, Indian expressAnnu Rani has previously won a bronze during the 2014 Asian Games.

Earlier this month, Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal for javelin throw in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rani, who has previously broken her own national records over nine times, was one of the only three players to land her javelin over the 60-metre mark in Birmingham.

ALSO READ |‘Billion tears of joy’: India revels in Neeraj Chopra’s ‘golden moment’ in Tokyo

As the whole country congratulated the 29-year-old for her bronze medal, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, retweeted a post about Rani’s first coach – her brother Upendra.

While retweeting a story about how Upendra inspired Annu Rani to take up the javelin and coached her using sugarcanes from their fields, Mahindra wrote, “This is more dramatic than any film script. Real life triumphs over celluloid imagination yet again!”

Mahindra’s tweet soon gathered thousands of likes within 24 hours. Many netizens appreciated Rani’s determination and her brother Upendra’s relentless support.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “👏👏🙏🙏 These are stories of courage and sacrifice… Behind every successful Sportsman or Sportswoman.” Another person remarked, “Humble start ! This proves that real talent can be nurtured anywhere ; not necessarily only under professional coaches & stadiums.”

However, many people also pointed out that despite winning laurels, sportspersons in India do not get enough State support. Echoing this view, a Twitter user opined, “Meerut has given many athletes but does not have a single synthetic track yet. What an athlete want is better equipped place to prepare and practice. Financial help also needed. But in long run those better equipped places will help India always.”

