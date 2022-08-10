Anand Mahindra shares an inspirational post about CWG bronze medallist Annu Rani’s brother

Earlier this month, Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal for javelin throw in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rani, who has previously broken her own national records over nine times, was one of the only three players to land her javelin over the 60-metre mark in Birmingham.

As the whole country congratulated the 29-year-old for her bronze medal, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, retweeted a post about Rani’s first coach – her brother Upendra.

This is more dramatic than any film script. Real life triumphs over celluloid imagination yet again! https://t.co/j97MSXVNSn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

Unfortunately in india we can see so many medal winners who have brought great pride to our country but struggling hard & financially in very difficult times, but we have games like cricket where every player is a multimillionaire. No offence to the game but we need to support — Ashok Gupta (@AshokGupta2510) August 9, 2022

They are real unsung heroes behind the real success .. thanks for sharing — Nitin Chaturvedi (@nitinkchatur) August 9, 2022

👏👏🙏🙏 These are stories of courage and sacrifice… Behind every successful Sportsman or Sportswoman — Nitin Sharma (@nitinmms) August 8, 2022

Sir, it’s great to see genuine use of social media to glorify the unsung heroes 👏👏🎉🎉 — Dr Bhakti Batavia (@bhakti_batavia) August 10, 2022

In life, time comes when dreams, desires and dramatics are redefined by unqualified dedication,devotion and determination. And this bronze medal for India is a lived testimony.👍👍👍 — Kashinath Jena (@KashiJena) August 10, 2022

Incredible India…….where lots of athletes are coming directly from Rural areas…..

Hard Works pays in some way…… — Inder Kant Singh (@iksingh17) August 9, 2022

Meerut has given many athletes but does not have a single synthetic track yet What an athelete want is better equipped place to prepare and practice

Financial help also needed

But in long run those better equipped placees will help India always — uday (@uday13_) August 9, 2022

While retweeting a story about how Upendra inspired Annu Rani to take up the javelin and coached her using sugarcanes from their fields, Mahindra wrote, “This is more dramatic than any film script. Real life triumphs over celluloid imagination yet again!”

Mahindra’s tweet soon gathered thousands of likes within 24 hours. Many netizens appreciated Rani’s determination and her brother Upendra’s relentless support.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “👏👏🙏🙏 These are stories of courage and sacrifice… Behind every successful Sportsman or Sportswoman.” Another person remarked, “Humble start ! This proves that real talent can be nurtured anywhere ; not necessarily only under professional coaches & stadiums.”

However, many people also pointed out that despite winning laurels, sportspersons in India do not get enough State support. Echoing this view, a Twitter user opined, “Meerut has given many athletes but does not have a single synthetic track yet. What an athlete want is better equipped place to prepare and practice. Financial help also needed. But in long run those better equipped places will help India always.”