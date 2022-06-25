Anne Frank: Google commemorates the 75th anniversary of Anne Frank’s diary

Google on Saturday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, with a Google doodle video depicting moments from her life in the book.

The doodle also honoured what would have been the teenage diarist and Jewish Holocaust victim’s 93rd birthday earlier this month, on June 12.

Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer created the doodles. The German illustrator has talked about her sense of responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust as a major factor in the illustration process.

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929, to Otto and Edith Frank in Frankfurt, Germany. Her family moved to Amsterdam in Netherlands in 1934, after the Nazi Party headed by Adolf Hitler gained power in Germany.

As persecutions of the Jews increased in July 1942, the Franks went into hiding in concealed rooms behind a bookcase (a place referred to as the ‘Annex’ in Anne’s diary) in the building where Otto worked. Until the family’s arrest by the Gestapo (Nazi secret police) on August 4, 1944, Anne kept a diary she had received as a birthday present, and chronicled her family’s life in hiding.

The diary is also full of her inner life as a teenager, and she vividly describes all the routine little battles that adolescents have to go through. It has become an important document in understanding what life under the Nazi Party was like.

Otto, the only surviving member of his family in the Holocaust, returned to Amsterdam to find that Anne’s diary had been saved by his secretary, Miep Gies. He decided to fulfill Anne’s greatest wish to become a writer and publish her diary in 1947.

It was translated from its original Dutch and first published in English in 1952 as The Diary of a Young Girl. Since then, it has been translated into more than 70 languages.

Over time, the diary has become one of the world’s best-selling books, and continues to serve as the inspiration for several plays and films.