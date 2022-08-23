scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Anna Mani: Google celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Indian physicist and meteorologist

Anna Mani Google Doodle: Her contributions to weather forecasting were immense, and her research it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts.

anna maniGoogle Doodle celebrating Anna Mani's life and work. (Google)

Google on Tuesday celebrated physicist and meteorologist Anna Modayil Mani’s 104th birth anniversary with a special doodle dedicated to her. She was one of India’s first female scientists, and served as the Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mani’s contributions to weather forecasting were immense, and her research made it possible for India to make accurate weather predictions. Along with this, she also published several papers on solar radiation, ozone and wind energy instruments. Her work paved the way for the nation to harness renewable energy.

Born in 1918 in Peermade, Kerala, Mani initially wanted to pursue dancing, but opted for a career in physics instead because of her interest in the subject. She was an avid reader from childhood; she had read almost every book at her local library by an early age.

In 1940, Mani won a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Here, she studied spectroscopy under Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, specialising in diamonds and rubies. After this, she headed to London’s Imperial College in 1945, where she would specialise in meteorological instrumentation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech studentsPremium
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...

Mani returned to India and began working at the IMD in 1948. She took special interest in developing indigenous infrastructure for weather forecasting in India, and by 1953, she was the head of the division. More than 100 weather instruments were simplified and standardised for production under her.

Throughout the ’50s, Mani published several papers on sustainable energy measurement, making her one of the earliest advocates for sustainable energy in India. Later, she established a company that manufactured solar and wind energy devices.

Mani also held important positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation. She won the INSA K R Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science in 1987.

Advertisement

Mani passed away on August 16, 2001 in Thiruvananthapuram. On her 100th birth anniversary in 2018, the World Meteorological Organisation published her profile and interview, in recognition of her legacy.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:12:39 am
Next Story

Games should not be seen from political lens: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over Rural Olympics row

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement