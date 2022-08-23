Anna Mani: Google celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Indian physicist and meteorologist

Google on Tuesday celebrated physicist and meteorologist Anna Modayil Mani’s 104th birth anniversary with a special doodle dedicated to her. She was one of India’s first female scientists, and served as the Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mani’s contributions to weather forecasting were immense, and her research made it possible for India to make accurate weather predictions. Along with this, she also published several papers on solar radiation, ozone and wind energy instruments. Her work paved the way for the nation to harness renewable energy.

Born in 1918 in Peermade, Kerala, Mani initially wanted to pursue dancing, but opted for a career in physics instead because of her interest in the subject. She was an avid reader from childhood; she had read almost every book at her local library by an early age.

In 1940, Mani won a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Here, she studied spectroscopy under Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, specialising in diamonds and rubies. After this, she headed to London’s Imperial College in 1945, where she would specialise in meteorological instrumentation.

Mani returned to India and began working at the IMD in 1948. She took special interest in developing indigenous infrastructure for weather forecasting in India, and by 1953, she was the head of the division. More than 100 weather instruments were simplified and standardised for production under her.

Throughout the ’50s, Mani published several papers on sustainable energy measurement, making her one of the earliest advocates for sustainable energy in India. Later, she established a company that manufactured solar and wind energy devices.

Mani also held important positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation. She won the INSA K R Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science in 1987.

Advertisement

Mani passed away on August 16, 2001 in Thiruvananthapuram. On her 100th birth anniversary in 2018, the World Meteorological Organisation published her profile and interview, in recognition of her legacy.