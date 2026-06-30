‘Could be a disaster’: Ankur Warikoo on new WhatsApp username feature

Drawing from his own experience, Ankur Warikoo said he has previously fought a legal case against Meta (Photo/AnkurWarikoo.com)

Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo has flagged concerns about WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature that will allow users to create and reserve unique usernames instead of relying solely on phone numbers to connect with others. The update is expected to enhance user privacy by enabling people to chat without sharing their personal mobile numbers.

In a post on X, Warikoo warned that scammers could create usernames resembling those of well-known personalities, making it easier to deceive users into transferring money or joining fraudulent investment groups.

“In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” Warikoo wrote.