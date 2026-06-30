‘Could be a disaster’: Ankur Warikoo on new WhatsApp username feature

Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo has flagged concerns about WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature that will allow users to create and reserve unique usernames instead of relying solely on phone numbers to connect with others. The update is expected to enhance user privacy by enabling people to chat without sharing their personal mobile numbers.
In a post on X, Warikoo warned that scammers could create usernames resembling those of well-known personalities, making it easier to deceive users into transferring money or joining fraudulent investment groups.
“In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” Warikoo wrote.
Drawing from his own experience, he said he has previously fought a legal case against Meta over what he described as the company’s inadequate response to AI-generated advertisements that used his likeness to lure people into fraudulent investment WhatsApp groups.
“I have fought a legal case against Meta’s lack of attempt to bring down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into investment WhatsApp groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is in our country to execute it. So forgive me, if from a public figure’s standpoint, this feature raises some serious concerns,” he added.
See the post here:
In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp.
Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc – soliciting money.
1. Most people… https://t.co/AaiH7F1szN
— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 30, 2026
To support the rollout, WhatsApp has also issued guidelines outlining how users can choose valid usernames, ensuring that each username is unique and meets the platform’s requirements.
While the feature has been welcomed as a significant step towards improving privacy, it has also sparked concerns over its potential misuse. “Usernames are a great privacy feature, but how will WhatsApp handle scammers? If someone uses only a username to scam people, users won’t even know their phone number. I hope there are strong verification, reporting, and law enforcement mechanisms to prevent abuse,” a user argued.
“What a great innovation! Not using someone’s personal phone number as a public identifier for their account! Brilliant!” another user commented. “This is massive. Let me know when this starts so i can rush and pick my username before someone steals it from me,” a third user reacted.