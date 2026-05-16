Ankur Warikoo shuts down Rs 100 crore courses business; says AI impact was ‘huge’

A profitable business with 5 lakh students and more than ₹100 crore in sales is coming to an end. Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is shutting down his online courses venture after running it successfully for five years.
Warikoo shared the update through a video on X, catching many followers off guard. “I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said.
In the caption accompanying the post, he reflected on how far the business had come since its launch in 2020. “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it,” he wrote.
He also revealed that he would explain the decision in detail in another video set to be released on May 16 at 8.30 pm.
I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business.
We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020.
5 lakh students.
100 crores in sales.
25 crores in profits.
But it makes no sense to continue it.
I’ll be sharing more about my decision and what… pic.twitter.com/hBfyX0Dqm7
— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 15, 2026
The announcement quickly sparked conversation online, with many users trying to guess what led to the move. One person directly asked whether Artificial Intelligence had anything to do with it, commenting: “AI Impact?” Warikoo’s reply was short but clear: “huge.”
Many followers said they were shocked to see a profitable and fast-growing business being shut down voluntarily. One user wrote, “Lagtaaa hai kuch aurr bhi bada haaath laga hai (Looks like you’ve gotten your hands on something even bigger). Jokes apart. This is a huge step sir. I am curious to see what’s coming. Best wishes for your future endeavours. Thank you for giving us such a broad perspective of little things around us. You’re truly an inspiration.”
Another commented, “Many course sellers pack-up when recession is upcoming. Challenging times force people to think rationally & ask questions, better hai pehle hi patli gali se nikal lo.”
A third user added, “You are a wonderful teacher. Enjoyed your courses. A great loss for education arena.”
Warikoo, known for creating content around careers, money, and personal growth, launched the courses business in 2020 and built a massive audience across social media platforms. He now has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, close to 7 lakh followers on X and nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.