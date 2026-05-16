Ankur Warikoo shuts down Rs 100 crore courses business; says AI impact was ‘huge’

In the caption accompanying the post, he reflected on how far the business had come since its launch in 2020. (Source: @warikoo/X)

A profitable business with 5 lakh students and more than ₹100 crore in sales is coming to an end. Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is shutting down his online courses venture after running it successfully for five years.

Warikoo shared the update through a video on X, catching many followers off guard. “I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said.

In the caption accompanying the post, he reflected on how far the business had come since its launch in 2020. “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it,” he wrote.