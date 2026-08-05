Ankur Warikoo reveals why paying driver Rs 53,350 a month is ‘best investment’

According to Warikoo, Dayanand’s value goes well beyond getting people from one place to another.

Author and finfluencer Ankur Warikoo has drawn attention on LinkedIn after sharing why he believes his family’s long-time driver has been “one of the best investments of our money”.

In his post, Warikoo revealed that his driver, Dayanand, now earns Rs 53,350 a month. In addition to his salary, he receives health insurance for his family, a one-month Diwali bonus, and a Scooty.

Warikoo said Dayanand joined the family 13 years ago with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Since then, his responsibilities have grown far beyond driving. “Today, he isn’t just our driver. He is our trusted partner,” Warikoo wrote.

Describing the bond they have built over the years, Warikoo said Dayanand drives his children to their classes, takes care of important errands, keeps duplicate house keys, and has become someone the family depends on completely. “He is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and I,” he said.