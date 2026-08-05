Ankur Warikoo reveals why paying driver Rs 53,350 a month is ‘best investment’

Author and finfluencer Ankur Warikoo has drawn attention on LinkedIn after sharing why he believes his family’s long-time driver has been “one of the best investments of our money”.
In his post, Warikoo revealed that his driver, Dayanand, now earns Rs 53,350 a month. In addition to his salary, he receives health insurance for his family, a one-month Diwali bonus, and a Scooty.
Warikoo said Dayanand joined the family 13 years ago with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Since then, his responsibilities have grown far beyond driving. “Today, he isn’t just our driver. He is our trusted partner,” Warikoo wrote.
Describing the bond they have built over the years, Warikoo said Dayanand drives his children to their classes, takes care of important errands, keeps duplicate house keys, and has become someone the family depends on completely. “He is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and I,” he said.
Warikoo also highlighted the qualities that have earned Dayanand that trust. He described him as disciplined, punctual, and careful with money, adding that he starts his day at 4.30 am, sleeps by 8.30 pm, is never late, and always maintains a positive attitude.
According to Warikoo, Dayanand’s value goes well beyond getting people from one place to another. “He saves us time, mental load, and effort,” he wrote. “In return, all he ever wanted was trust, which we gladly gave.”
Calling Dayanand “one of the best investments”, Warikoo said that treating sincere and hardworking people generously is one of the most reliable ways to succeed in life.
His post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who echoed his views on trust and long-term relationships.
“The highest-paid people aren’t always the hardest workers. They’re often the ones others can trust without hesitation,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “A leader’s greatest asset isn’t technology or capital, it’s trust. When we treat dedicated people with dignity, fairness, and respect, they don’t just perform a role; they become partners in our shared success. Investing in people always delivers the highest long-term return.”
“This is something special to learn, really. Trust isn’t built through salary alone. It’s built through years of mutual respect, consistency, and treating people with dignity. That’s what creates loyalty,” a third user added.
One commenter even said the post had inspired a personal change: “This is surely making me wish to have a full time house help I’ve been postponing for many years now. It’ll take off alot of mental load off of us as working parents and entrepreneurs.”