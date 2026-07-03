‘3620 days later’: Indian techie fulfils decade-long dream of flying parents to US

For thousands of immigrants, success is often measured not just by careers or salaries, but by the day they can share the life they have built with the people who made it possible. For Indian-origin tech professional Ankita Mishra, that long-awaited moment arrived after more than 3,620 days.

Mishra, a senior product manager at Atlassian based in Seattle, recently shared an emotional LinkedIn post about welcoming her parents to the United States for the first time. The trip, she revealed, was entirely planned and paid for by her and marked the fulfilment of a promise she had quietly carried for nearly a decade.

A dream that survived years of waiting

Looking back, Mishra said the dream began the day she first moved to America in her early 20s. Even then, she had made a silent commitment to herself. “One day, I would save enough to fly my parents to America,” she wrote. “I didn’t know how or when, I just knew I would.”

After graduating in 2019, she believed she was finally in a position to turn that promise into reality. But life had other plans. The Covid-19 pandemic shut borders across the world, putting international travel on hold for nearly two years. Once restrictions eased, other major milestones took precedence, including her wedding in 2024 and several family commitments.

“Life kept handing us reasons to wait,” she wrote. ‘Every sacrifice they made led to this moment’

When the reunion finally happened, it carried years of emotion.

Reflecting on her parents’ journey, Mishra acknowledged the sacrifices that shaped her own life. “My mother got married at 19. My father was the only earning member in his family for years, saving every rupee so that one day his daughter could have a life like this. Every sacrifice they made was so I could stand in an airport holding a sign for them, instead of the other way around.”

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She added that the wait itself reflected the reality of many immigrant journeys.

“3,620+ days passed between the day I landed in this country and the day I stood at the airport watching my parents and in-laws walk through those doors together, this time invited, planned, and financed by us.”

For Mishra, the milestone represented far more than a family reunion. “That’s the real timeline of an immigrant story. Not linear, not fast, built brick by brick and visa by visa, until one day you’re standing there with flowers and a poster that says ‘Welcome to America, moms and dads,’ and it finally makes sense. We work so hard out here for a lot of reasons, but if I’m honest, this is the biggest one—to give our parents a front-row seat to the life they gave everything for.”Social media says, ‘This hit home’

Her post quickly resonated with immigrants around the world, many of whom shared similar experiences in the comments.

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One user recalled inviting their parents to the US for the first time to attend their graduation.

“This resonated with me a lot. My parents visited the United States for the very first time to attend my graduation this year. Just before I could plan their trip, I lost my job. Still, with whatever savings I had, I booked their flights, arranged their travel and health insurance, and made sure they were there. Seeing them watch me graduate was worth every sacrifice. Some achievements aren’t measured by a paycheck. They are measured by the smiles on the faces of the people who believed in you first.”

Another commenter wrote, “Every word hit home. We grew up watching Mom and Dad sacrifice so much for us, and seeing you give them this experience is incredibly special. Couldn’t be prouder of you, Ankita. Miss being there, Major FOMO.”

A third person added, “Such a powerful reminder of why so many of us do what we do. Giving our parents a front-row seat to the lives we’ve built is truly the ultimate reward. Thank you for sharing this beautiful, vulnerable milestone, Ankita Mishra. Congratulations to your whole family!”