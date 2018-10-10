A fan was to shy to approach him. Here’s how Anil Kumble made her day

Fans loved Anil Kumble’s sweet gesture. (Source: @Mittermaniac/ Twitter, File photo)

Meeting your favourite star or idol can be pretty overwhelming. A woman who chanced upon seeing cricket legend Anil Kumble on a flight can attest to that. The star struck woman was hesitant to approach him directly but couldn’t stop gushing about her admiration for him.

The woman said she came across Kumble in her flight from Bangalore to Mumbai and she said memories flooded back about the spectacular match between India and the West Indies where the legendary spinner bowled with a bandaged jaw. “Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I’m such a sucker for cricket memories,” she wrote on Twitter.

She reminisced about the ace cricketer’s stunning performance and said she wanted to thank him for all the wonderful memories, but couldn’t do so due to “cold feet”.

“I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a ‘Thank You’ for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet,” she added.

I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a ‘Thank You’ for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

But too her surprise, Kumble spotted her tweet and tweeted back at her:

Please feel free to come over and say hi after take off @Mittermaniac https://t.co/z2xdKF2wij — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 9, 2018

Amazing, right? And like her, many others jumped in glee.

OMG. OMG. Coming in a bit, Sir. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

I cannot believe he read my tweet and said this. 🤣😭 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

Yes, and more. I want to touch his feet. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

After much excitement, she met the cricketer and got Kumble’s autograph – on her boarding pass!

“Will have to get a boarding pass framed now. Thank you, @anilkumble1074. Someday I want to learn humility from you,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

Will have to get a boarding pass framed now. Thank you, @anilkumble1074. Someday I want to learn humility from you. pic.twitter.com/YbcJP1s8hi — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

Cricketing fans also praised the former India team coach for his sweet gesture.

@anilkumble1074 you’re succha star ! I wish I could tweet this when I am in the same flight ! 🌻 — Sujatro Ghosh (@sujatroghosh) October 9, 2018

Anil ‘Humble’ responding to a cricket lover and his admirer! https://t.co/0uSabFjSvc — Mayank Jain (@mayankjain100) October 9, 2018

Wow. So cool of Kumble to do this :) https://t.co/mUtGt5kkne — Natrajan (@natrajan) October 9, 2018

Fans deserve heroes. Heroes deserve fans. pic.twitter.com/zcvgWiPY46 — Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) October 9, 2018

This is so cute. ❤️ — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) October 9, 2018

Oh he is a gentleman. I can say that from my personal experience and a dry wit to boot. Incisive. — Sportics (@smokeillusion) October 9, 2018

