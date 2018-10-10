A fan was to shy to approach him. Here’s how Anil Kumble made her day

Meeting your favourite star or idol can be pretty overwhelming. A woman who chanced upon seeing cricket legend Anil Kumble on a flight can attest to that. The star struck woman was hesitant to approach him directly but couldn’t stop gushing about her admiration for him.
The woman said she came across Kumble in her flight from Bangalore to Mumbai and she said memories flooded back about the spectacular match between India and the West Indies where the legendary spinner bowled with a bandaged jaw. “Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I’m such a sucker for cricket memories,” she wrote on Twitter.
She reminisced about the ace cricketer’s stunning performance and said she wanted to thank him for all the wonderful memories, but couldn’t do so due to “cold feet”.
“I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a ‘Thank You’ for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet,” she added.
But too her surprise, Kumble spotted her tweet and tweeted back at her:
Amazing, right? And like her, many others jumped in glee.
After much excitement, she met the cricketer and got Kumble’s autograph – on her boarding pass!
“Will have to get a boarding pass framed now. Thank you, @anilkumble1074. Someday I want to learn humility from you,” she wrote while sharing the photo.
Cricketing fans also praised the former India team coach for his sweet gesture.
