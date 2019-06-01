Anil Kapoor shares morphed photo of the Queen with WC 2019 skippers, starts a laughing riot online

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019, all the captains of the participating teams met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace. Soon, photos of the royal meeting for the Garden Party hosted by the world’s oldest monarch created a huge buzz online. Now, the official photo of the skippers with the Queen, which got meme-treatment online, caught the attention of Anil Kapoor but for a hilarious reason.

As many photoshopped photos of the original image were doing rounds on the Internet, one featuring the painting part of Kapoor’s film Welcome left the star in splits. Sharing the morphed photo on Twitter, the veteran Bollywood star joked and tagged film’s director Anees Bazmee and wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! 😂😂😂”

Kapoor, who played the role of underworld don Majnu Bhai, with a dream to become a painter in the 2007 comedy film, shared a meme featuring his character’s famous horse painting.

Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vI04OG5pAZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2019

The official portrait of the Queen sitting with the cricketers garnered a lot of attention online. For some, it became the fodder of memes, and for others, it kick-started a debate.

Pic 1- What normal people see.

Pic 2- What thala fans see. pic.twitter.com/dOMIRpjXMu — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) May 30, 2019

While Twitterati were quick to tell the actor that the photo was photoshopped sharing the original picture sans the funny painting, others were left in splits seeing the star’s candour online. A few users also used the painting to morph one of his own photo, while other fans started many dialogues from his popular films to react to the meme.

Majnu Bhai Ka Kaam, Kama Raha Hai Poori Duniya Me Naam… https://t.co/uJHqpmLYji — Batman 🦇 (@tousifshaikh204) June 1, 2019

Dekha teri ADA, hua mein fida, Tera yeh deewana Shetty Shetty https://t.co/02fWfLPFLB — Vikas Jha (@Likaswa) June 1, 2019

Lucky hai tu… Jis Din mein brush uthata hun, uss Din gun nai uthata 😆 https://t.co/fqTCbOI8Nx — Aakash Parekh (@AakashParekh12) June 1, 2019

Need me a Majnu bhai to my Iravati 😂 https://t.co/30ji89HLbT — Priyanka Bhatt (@MissBhatt3) June 1, 2019

Hame Kohinoor nahi Majnu bhai ki masterpiece painting waps chahiye https://t.co/1EeJ5WSdTp — Bhaiyaji Smile (@Bhicky_please) June 1, 2019

Our own Majnu Bhai’s art spotted… Who says art samajne wale kam hai. Even the Queen acknowledged it’s a masterpiece. @AnilKapoor india rocks and the evergreen Majnu Bhai hats off to you. Ab oscar ke baad seedha Queen ka wall pe daka 😆 https://t.co/Xjo9OM9Kip — positive change (@urmithakkarrgm1) June 1, 2019

Wow Majnu bhai aapki painting khub dur dur tak gayee hai🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wOixmy3dN9 — Jignesh K Patel (@JKPatel_24) June 1, 2019

Yes itz real example of piichy dekho piichy peechy tou dekho…actually yeh angrez waqi pagal huty han https://t.co/mK0qOhXHgR — Aeliya Abbas (@abbas_aeliya) June 1, 2019

@anilkapoor Sir, this is the original painting of URS, queen was given duplicate one 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GLgxYD0VBI pic.twitter.com/Qq8BetUesa — Rittesh Rathi (@ritteshrathi) June 1, 2019

All we need now is the players to wear those iconic Majnu Bhai glasses of yours! 😂 #CWC19 https://t.co/6lCAPtZ7kS — Parth Gudhka (@gudhkaparth) May 31, 2019

Thia is absolutely hilarious 🤣🤣 https://t.co/l2oYhqUEVU — Imran Rizvi (@imie_riz) May 31, 2019

BCCI ne duplicate share kia he yahi he original. (MEME) 😂 — Deepak Kumar Mishra (@DeepakM20592348) May 31, 2019

Sachi koi bhi chiz useless nahi hoti life mai kabhi na kabhi kaam aa hei jaati hai🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 — Kalpana Pandey👧🏆 (@PINKEY1stMAY) May 31, 2019