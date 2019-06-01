Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor shares morphed photo of the Queen with WC 2019 skippers, starts a laughing riot online

Anil Kapoor who played the role of Majnu Bhai, an underworld don with a dream to become a painter, in the 2007 comedy film shared a meme featuring his character's famous horse painting.

Anil Kapoor’s tweet is now going viral and people can’t stop reacting to it with his dialogues from the film.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019, all the captains of the participating teams met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace. Soon, photos of the royal meeting for the Garden Party hosted by the world’s oldest monarch created a huge buzz online. Now, the official photo of the skippers with the Queen, which got meme-treatment online, caught the attention of Anil Kapoor but for a hilarious reason.

As many photoshopped photos of the original image were doing rounds on the Internet, one featuring the painting part of Kapoor’s film Welcome left the star in splits. Sharing the morphed photo on Twitter, the veteran Bollywood star joked and tagged film’s director Anees Bazmee and wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! 😂😂😂”

Kapoor, who played the role of underworld don Majnu Bhai, with a dream to become a painter in the 2007 comedy film, shared a meme featuring his character’s famous horse painting.

The official portrait of the Queen sitting with the cricketers garnered a lot of attention online. For some, it became the fodder of memes, and for others, it kick-started a debate.

While Twitterati were quick to tell the actor that the photo was photoshopped sharing the original picture sans the funny painting, others were left in splits seeing the star’s candour online. A few users also used the painting to morph one of his own photo, while other fans started many dialogues from his popular films to react to the meme.

