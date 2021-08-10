Anxious Anil Kapoor from Nayak’s iconic scene is desi Twitter’s latest meme fix

Desi tweeple managed to turn the serious moment from the film into a hilarious meme.

Even though it has been two decades since its release, Shankar’s 2001 film Nayak has continued to remain popular among masses. Starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri in important roles, the political drama became a major hit in the 2000s, and found longevity after that with multiple TV re-runs. Now, one particular moment from the film has hooked desi Tweeple, who have been giving it a hilarious meme twist.

As netizens can’t get over the 90s and early 2000s Hindi films, which keeps resurfacing through memes, proving that those are evergreen, four snapshot of Anil Kapoor has flooded the microblogging site. The template shows Kapoor nervously wiping his forehead with a handkerchief and drinking water.

The snippets are from the iconic scene from the film, where Puri, who played the role of the chief minister was interviewed by journalist, played by Kapoor in a news room. After the journalist was challenged to become a CM for one day, he was dumbfounded by the proposition.

In case you’ve forgotten the scene, watch it here to refresh your memory. (See the moment at 12:08)

Anil kapoor’s nervousness in the scene is being used in various situations — from when you get a surprise test to when your parents want to check your mobile phone.

When you are not sure if the captcha is either Captial i or small L pic.twitter.com/ES9K2qydqA — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) August 10, 2021

When your dad taking your maths test. pic.twitter.com/lYA8vqj5Jp — Rehaan ツ 🇮🇳 (@rehaandp) August 10, 2021

Manager- Agar aaj late hue to naukri se nikal dunga.

Guy stuck in Bangalore traffic- pic.twitter.com/6PIOy6iKxs — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) August 10, 2021

When they say 1+2=3 and not 1, 2 ka 4 pic.twitter.com/FJP2VxKdrC — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) August 10, 2021

When you receive an email marked “Urgent” on Friday evening pic.twitter.com/WzORMSgcMG — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 10, 2021

When you did something wrong and someone says ‘idhar aao kuch baat karni hai’ pic.twitter.com/GbKWXBAYNc — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) August 10, 2021

When you take some money from your dad

To buy book and suddenly next day dad ask about the book pic.twitter.com/IPQkV2cZ0g — Abhimanyuu🥀// SHWETA 😻💕 (@sarcastic_kid_) August 10, 2021

After talking on the phone, When Dad started checking your phone instead of giving you back pic.twitter.com/PC4TGdFD4R — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) August 10, 2021

Me after successfully deleting the post which had typo errors few seconds after uploading it:#agencylife pic.twitter.com/Uxvh2v09kH — shruti (@JustShruting) August 10, 2021

You, when your friend’s mom calls you to give the phone to the friend who used you as an excuse and is actually somewhere else pic.twitter.com/05lMx9ceR9 — Kosha (@imkosha) August 10, 2021

When you are on diet but mumma deliberately serves you an aloo ka parantha w extra butter pic.twitter.com/l31zaCSb4j — Anushkaaaa (@sareusernamegye) August 10, 2021

4 kachori, 3 mirchi bade, 2 samose khilane ke baad marwadi saas

“arre kanwar saab bread pakode toh liye hi nahin aapne” cholesterol patient kanwar saab- pic.twitter.com/cUHVJTxj3Y — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) August 10, 2021

When you enjoying the function and someone ask “Future ke baarein mein kya socha hai?” pic.twitter.com/FqlkpoSB8K — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 10, 2021