scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Anxious Anil Kapoor from Nayak’s iconic scene is desi Twitter’s latest meme fix

Internet has found its new meme template in this iconic moment from Nayak featuring Anil Kapoor. We wonder what the actor has to say.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 7:05:46 pm
anil kapoor, nayak, anil kapoor nayak meme, nayak interview meme, anil kapoor nayak interview scene, desi memes, bollywood memes, indian expressDesi tweeple managed to turn the serious moment from the film into a hilarious meme.

Even though it has been two decades since its release, Shankar’s 2001 film Nayak has continued to remain popular among masses. Starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri in important roles, the political drama became a major hit in the 2000s, and found longevity after that with multiple TV re-runs. Now, one particular moment from the film has hooked desi Tweeple, who have been giving it a hilarious meme twist.

As netizens can’t get over the 90s and early 2000s Hindi films, which keeps resurfacing through memes, proving that those are evergreen, four snapshot of Anil Kapoor has flooded the microblogging site. The template shows Kapoor nervously wiping his forehead with a handkerchief and drinking water.

ALSO READ |Amrita Rao‘s response to her ‘jal lijiye’ meme cracks up social media

The snippets are from the iconic scene from the film, where Puri, who played the role of the chief minister was interviewed by journalist, played by Kapoor in a news room.  After the journalist was challenged to become a CM for one day, he was dumbfounded by the proposition.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In case you’ve forgotten the scene, watch it here to refresh your memory. (See the moment at 12:08)

 

Anil kapoor’s nervousness in the scene is being used in various situations — from when you get a surprise test to when your parents want to check your mobile phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X