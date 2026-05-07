Anil Kapoor’s ‘Majnu Bhai painting’ gets viral AI Met Gala 2026 twist; actor reacts

More than 15 years after Welcome hit the silver screen, Anil Kapoor’s iconic Majnu Bhai character continues to enjoy cult status among cinema buffs. The character’s famously bizarre artwork, featuring a donkey painted on a horse, has become one of the film’s most enduring comic moments, sparking countless memes and recreations over the years.

Now, the viral artwork has been placed in an AI-simulated Met Gala 2026 setting. An AI-generated image showing Anil Kapoor wearing a shirt featuring the famous painting recently went viral, with the actor himself sharing the picture on X.

Reacting to the viral AI-generated Met Gala look, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai…@cultr_IN has proven that art knows no boundaries!”