Anil Kapoor’s ‘Majnu Bhai painting’ gets viral AI Met Gala 2026 twist; actor reacts

More than 15 years after Welcome hit the silver screen, Anil Kapoor’s iconic Majnu Bhai character continues to enjoy cult status among cinema buffs. The character’s famously bizarre artwork, featuring a donkey painted on a horse, has become one of the film’s most enduring comic moments, sparking countless memes and recreations over the years.
Now, the viral artwork has been placed in an AI-simulated Met Gala 2026 setting. An AI-generated image showing Anil Kapoor wearing a shirt featuring the famous painting recently went viral, with the actor himself sharing the picture on X.
Reacting to the viral AI-generated Met Gala look, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai…@cultr_IN has proven that art knows no boundaries!”
See the post here:
When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai…@cultr_IN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/1NuCDPzKjd
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 6, 2026
The veteran actor’s post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “I am already hearing the background song ‘Laila Laila Laila Majnu’,” a user wrote. “Sir ji @AnilKapoor welcome movie is so legendary that u haven’t forgotten that majnu character..good sir,” another user commented.
“How do you maintain yourself so well????? By looking at you, I must say age is just a number,” a third user reacted.
Released in 2007, Welcome remains one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy films, continuing to entertain audiences across generations.
In an old interview, Kapoor had opened up about why Majnu Bhai remains one of his favourite characters. He had said that the character came naturally to him, and co-star Nana Patekar made it even easier to pull off Majnu Bhai.
On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Prime Video’s Subedaar, co-starring Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Nana Patekar, and Saurabh Shukla.
DISCLAIMER: While the artwork has gained cult status, the depicted event is a digital fabrication and does not represent a real-world appearance. We encourage readers to enjoy this content as a tribute to cinema and modern digital art.