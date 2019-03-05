Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor’s latest photo goes viral with people convinced he’s growing younger

While some joked that the actor is growing younger, others joked that Kapoor will soon act with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and still look younger.

People are demanding to know Anil Kapoor’s secret!

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently shared the news about his upcoming film online and shared a picture with fellow cast members. But what got everyone talking online was the photo of Kapoor. Despite standing with much younger actors like Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, people on social media said that 62-year-old Kapoor looks like he’s getting younger.

Director Mohit Suri announced his next film titled Malang will be released on Valentine’s Day 2020, and the cast of the film tweeted a group photo. The photo quickly went viral thanks to “ageless” Anil Kapoor. Many shared the picture and zoomed in on the Mr India actor to question how Kapoor has children who are in their thirties.

Here’s the original photo:

As the photo went viral, baffled desi users on Twitter started a meme-fest and shared hilarious conspiracy theories online. Many asked Kapoor to share his secret on how to look young.

While some joked that the actor was a real-life version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, others joked he will soon act with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur and still look younger.

Here are some tweets in response to the photo:

