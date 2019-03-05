Anil Kapoor’s latest photo goes viral with people convinced he’s growing younger

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently shared the news about his upcoming film online and shared a picture with fellow cast members. But what got everyone talking online was the photo of Kapoor. Despite standing with much younger actors like Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, people on social media said that 62-year-old Kapoor looks like he’s getting younger.

Director Mohit Suri announced his next film titled Malang will be released on Valentine’s Day 2020, and the cast of the film tweeted a group photo. The photo quickly went viral thanks to “ageless” Anil Kapoor. Many shared the picture and zoomed in on the Mr India actor to question how Kapoor has children who are in their thirties.

Here’s the original photo:

As the photo went viral, baffled desi users on Twitter started a meme-fest and shared hilarious conspiracy theories online. Many asked Kapoor to share his secret on how to look young.

While some joked that the actor was a real-life version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, others joked he will soon act with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur and still look younger.

Here are some tweets in response to the photo:

After seeing this pic I have a few questions for @AnilKapoor What do you eat?

Why don’t you age like normal humans? Any super powers? Is he really Mr India we saw in the movies 32 years back? Crazy that he is getting younger every year though he is actually #SixtyTwo 😳 👏 https://t.co/MtFDQb39Pg — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) March 5, 2019

I’ll read whatever u have tweeted later, but first u answer me how u look younger than me wen I am half ur age?? I need answers.

I need closure.

Nation wants to kno too!

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

Pretty please??? https://t.co/ZtdCPUKZax — Arundhati (@reignoffuriosa) March 5, 2019

Year 2050 : Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.

Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor’s son in her last movie. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

Me: When Anil Kapoor was born

1. Nehru was still PM

2. Dr. Prasad was president

3. Indo-China War was 6 years away

5. Sikkim was still an independent country.

4. LIC had just been incorporated

5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019

I might pass off as Anil Kapoor’s dad. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Tardy (@ajaw_) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bp3KzKmfpx — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) March 4, 2019

What kind of deal does Anil Kapoor have with the Devil? pic.twitter.com/FiMy77MRQ0 — Mriga (@jst_a_scribbler) March 4, 2019

We all are living in 2019 while Anil kapoor is still living in 90’s pic.twitter.com/rfQ0HvQnT5 — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 4, 2019

*Anil Kapoor to play the Lead role along with Taimur in Gunday 2 which is set to release on 25 August 2045* — ViNee!! 🇮🇳 (@Vineet_1502) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor took UNO’s reverse card too seriously pic.twitter.com/vlk5j25sCI — Ravi (@naya_hai_wah) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor’s age is an asset, it goes depreciated every year. — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 4, 2019

They should’ve casted Anil Kapoor in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. pic.twitter.com/j1SsiLzcr8 — Smit Satra (@smitterati_) March 4, 2019

Dear @AnilKapoor , now is the good time to confess if you are some vampire, even they do not age. Wtf.? https://t.co/43so9KGJ3o — Heer (@m_hiral) March 4, 2019